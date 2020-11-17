USD/CAD Price Analysis: Technical set up remains in favor of bears

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • USD/CAD looks to extend Monday’s decline.
  • Bearish bias remains intact while below 21-DMA. 
  • Daily RSI points south in the bearish territory.

USD/CAD has recovered losses but remains well below the 1.3100 level in the European session, with the risks remaining to the downside, as technical set up favors the bears in the near-term.

Looking at the daily chart, the spot trades below all major daily moving averages (DMA), with the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) pointing south below the midline, suggesting that there is more room to the downside.

Therefore, the price could drop to test the 1.3000 level should the November 12 low of 1.3056 give way.

Further south, the two-month-old falling trendline support at 1.2916 could be put to test if the sellers extend their control.  

Alternatively, daily closing above the 21-DMA at 1.3146 is needed to reviving last week’s upbeat momentum.

The next relevant resistance is seen at the horizontal 50-DMA of 1.3201, which could likely challenge the bulls’ commitments.

USD/CAD: Daily chart

USD/CAD: Additional levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3078
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 1.3094
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.315
Daily SMA50 1.3205
Daily SMA100 1.3276
Daily SMA200 1.3537
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3142
Previous Daily Low 1.3066
Previous Weekly High 1.3173
Previous Weekly Low 1.2928
Previous Monthly High 1.339
Previous Monthly Low 1.3081
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3095
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3113
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3059
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3025
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2983
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3135
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3176
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3211

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

