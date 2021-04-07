USD/CAD Price Analysis: Surges past 1.2600 mark, hits one-week tops

- USD/CAD gained strong positive traction for the second consecutive session on Wednesday.
- Technical indicators support prospects for an eventual break through a descending channel.
- Sustained weakness back below the 1.2570 area is needed to negate the positive outlook.
The USD/CAD pair built on the previous day's strong move up and gained some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. The momentum pushed the pair further beyond the 1.2600 round-figure mark, to one-week tops during the early European session.
The US dollar staged a modest bounce from two-week lows, which, in turn, was seen as one of the key factor driving the USD/CAD pair higher. Bulls seemed rather unaffected by a positive tone around crude oil prices, which tend to underpin demand for the commodity-linked loonie.
From a technical perspective, the USD/CAD pair has now moved closer to a resistance marked by the top boundary of a four-month-old descending channel. The mentioned barrier is pegged near the 1.2625-30 area, which if cleared decisively will mark a near-term bullish breakout.
Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart have just started moving into the positive territory and support prospects for an eventual breakout. This, in turn, will set the stage for an extension of the recent bounce from multi-year lows, around the 1.2365 region touched in March.
Bulls might then aim to surpass an intermediate hurdle near the 1.2665-70 region and push the USD/CAD pair further towards the 1.2700 mark. The upward trajectory could further get extended towards the next relevant resistance near the 1.2740-50 supply zone.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback below the 1.2600 mark might attract some dip-buying and remain limited near the 1.2575-70 area. Sustained weakness below will negate the positive bias and turn the USD/CAD pair vulnerable to retest the key 1.2500 psychological mark.
USD/CAD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2609
|Today Daily Change
|0.0043
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|1.2566
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.254
|Daily SMA50
|1.2635
|Daily SMA100
|1.2724
|Daily SMA200
|1.2997
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2583
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2517
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2647
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2528
|Previous Monthly High
|1.274
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2365
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2558
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2542
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2528
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2489
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2461
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2594
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2622
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.266
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
