USD/CAD Price Analysis: Struggles to find acceptance above 100 DMA, bullish potential intact

- USD/CAD climbs to its highest level since January and draws support from a combination of factors.
- Sliding crude oil prices undermines the Loonie and provides a goodish lift amid sustained USD buying.
- The overbought RSI on hourly charts fails to assist bulls to find acceptance above the 100-day SMA.
The USD/CAD pair builds on this week's goodish rebound from the vicinity of the monthly low and gains strong follow-through traction on Friday. The momentum lifts spot prices to the 1.3535-1.3540 region, or the highest level since January 6, and is sponsored by a combination of factors.
Crude oil prices tumble to a one-and-half-week low amid worries that rising borrowing costs will dampen economic growth and dent fuel demand. This, in turn, undermines the commodity-linked Loonie, which, along with relentless US Dollar buying, acts as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair.
From a technical perspective, the overnight sustained strength above the 1.3400 mark, representing the top end of over a two-month-old descending channel, was seen as a fresh trigger for bulls. A subsequent move beyond the 50-day SMA supports prospects for a further appreciating move.
Spot prices, however, struggle to find acceptance above the 100-day SMA amid overbought RSI (14) on hourly charts. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a convincing break through the said barrier, currently around the 1.3520 region, before placing fresh bullish around the USD/CAD pair.
The subsequent positive momentum should allow bulls to surpass an intermediate barrier near the 1.3570 area and aim to reclaim the 1.3600 round-figure mark. The upward trajectory could get extended further towards retesting the YTD peak, around the 1.3680-1.3685 region touched in January.
On the flip side, any subsequent pullback below the 1.3475-1.3470 horizontal resistance breakpoint, coinciding with the 50-day SMA, could be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 1.3400 mark. The latter should act as a strong base for the USD/CAD pair, which if broken might negate the positive outlook.
USD/CAD daily chart
Key levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3501
|Today Daily Change
|0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|1.3457
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3373
|Daily SMA50
|1.3473
|Daily SMA100
|1.3521
|Daily SMA200
|1.3244
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3479
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3358
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3476
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3338
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3685
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.33
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3433
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3404
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3383
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3309
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3261
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3505
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3553
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3626
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
