- USD/CAD languished near a two-week low amid the prevalent USD selling bias.
- Softer crude oil prices could undermine the loonie and help limit the downside.
- Investors await the Canadian CPI report before placing fresh directional bets.
The USD/CAD pair edged lower for the fourth successive day on Wednesday and was last seen trading near a two-week low, just above mid-1.2800s during the first half of the European session.
The US dollar remained on the defensive amid receding bets for a massive 100 bps rate hike by the Federal Reserve on July 27. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that continued acting as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair. That said, a modest downtick in crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked loonie and could help limit losses for the USD/CAD pair. Investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the Canadian CPI report.
From a technical perspective, the 1.2850 area represents confluence support - comprising of 50-day SMA and the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the 1.2517-1.3223 strong rally. This should now act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders and help determine the next leg of a directional move for the USD/CAD pair. Some follow-through selling should pave the way for a fall towards the 1.2830-1.2820 support en-route the 1.2800 round-figure mark.
A convincing break below the latter would be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and make the USD/CAD pair vulnerable to accelerating the fall towards the 1.2700 mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards the next relevant support near the 1.2675-1.2665 horizontal zone.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt might now confront stiff resistance near the 1.2900 mark ahead of the 1.2925-1.2930 region. This is followed by the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 1.2960 area, which if cleared decisively would suggest that the correction has run its course and pave the way for additional gains.
The USD/CAD pair might then aim to surpass the 1.3000 psychological mark and retest the 1.3075-1.3085 supply zone, coinciding with the 23.6% Fibo. level. The positive momentum could eventually lift spot prices back above the 1.3100 round-figure mark.
USD/CAD daily chart
Key levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2858
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.287
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2955
|Daily SMA50
|1.2861
|Daily SMA100
|1.2769
|Daily SMA200
|1.2704
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.299
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2868
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3224
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2936
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3079
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2914
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2943
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2829
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2787
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2706
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2951
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3031
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3073
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
