USD/CAD Price Analysis: Steps back from 21-DMA to snap four-day uptrend

- USD/CAD takes offers to refresh intraday low, drops for the first time in last five days.
- Bearish MACD, failures to cross key DMAs keep sellers hopeful.
- Two-month-old support line lures bears, 200-DMA adds to upside filters.
USD/CAD sellers return to the table, after a four-day trip to the north, as European traders prepare for Thursday’s bell. That said, the Loonie pair drops 0.11% to 1.2525 by the press time.
In doing so, the quote reverses from 21-DMA amid bearish MACD, suggesting further weakness towards the 1.2500 threshold.
However, an ascending support line from June 01, near 1.2460, could challenge the USD/CAD bears afterward, a break of which will direct the quote to monthly horizontal support near 1.2420–25.
It’s worth noting that June’s top surrounding 1.2485 adds to the supports whereas the last month’s low near 1.2300 could lure the pair sellers after breaking 1.2420.
Meanwhile, a clear break of 21-DMA level of 1.2547 will recall short-term USD/CAD buyers targeting the 200-DMA level of 1.2583.
Though, the pair’s upside past 1.2585 will be challenged by late July’s top near the 1.2600 round figure before highlighting 1.2685 and the previous month’s top around 1.2800 for the bulls.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2527
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11%
|Today daily open
|1.2541
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2548
|Daily SMA50
|1.2364
|Daily SMA100
|1.2371
|Daily SMA200
|1.2587
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2563
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2516
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2605
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2422
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2808
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2303
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2545
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2534
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2517
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2493
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.247
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2564
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2587
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2611
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
