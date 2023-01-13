On the other hand, the USD/CAD first resistance would be 1.3400. Once cleared, the bear’s next line of defense would be the 100-day EMA at 1.3425, ahead of the confluence of the 20-day EMA and the 1.3500 mark.

The USD/CAD first support level would be the November 24 daily low of 1.3316. A breach of the latter will expose the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3239, followed by the 1.3200 figure.

Once the USD/CAD dropped below the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3425, it was the seller’s excuse to drag the exchange rate below the 1.3400 mark. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is still in bearish territory, suggesting that sellers are in charge. The Rate of Change (RoC) shows sellers are gathering momentum, as they outweighed buyers in Friday’s session, though it wasn’t enough to keep the pair in the green.

The USD/CAD prolonged its weekly losses and tumbled for the fourth consecutive week, losing 0.36%, but on the day, the USD/CAD is up 0.22%. After the University of Michigan (UoM) Consumer Sentiment release showed that sentiment improved, it weighed on the US Dollar (USD). Therefore, the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3393, below its opening price by 0.37%.

