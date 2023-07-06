USD/CAD Price Analysis: Renews multi-day top on firmer US Dollar, Oil’s retreat, 1.3360 in focus

- USD/CAD justifies 21-EMA breakout to refresh three-week high.
- Risk-aversion, hawkish Fed bets underpin US Dollar run-up, weigh on Oil price.
- Upbeat oscillators suggest further upside towards 50-EMA, support-turned-resistance line confluence.
- Mid-tier US, Canada statistics eyed for clear directions past 1.3360.
USD/CAD picks up bids to refresh the highest levels in three weeks around 1.3305 heading into Thursday’s European session.
In doing so, the Loonie pair takes clues from the market’s broad risk aversion which propels the US Dollar while weighing on the prices of commodities and antipodeans. It’s worth noting that the grim concerns about China, one of the world’s biggest commodity users exert additional downside pressure on the Oil Price, which in turn propels the major currency pair due to Canada’s reliance on energy export as the key earning source.
Also read: Asian stocks drop as S&P500 Futures slide to 4,470, US Treasury bond yields refresh three-month high
Technically, a clear upside break of the 21-Exponential Moving Average (EMA), around 1.3275 by the press time, joins the bullish MACD signals and upbeat RSI (14) line, not overbought, to propel the Loonie pair.
That said, lows marked during April and May near 1.3300 and 1.3315 restrict immediate upside of the USD/CAD pair ahead of the key 1.3360 resistance confluence comprising the 50-EMA and previous support line stretched from February.
On the flip side, pullback in the USD/CAD price remains elusive unless staying beyond the one-week-old rising support line, near 1.3245 at the latest.
Following that, the 1.3200 round figure and the latest multi-month low marked the last week around 1.3115 can’t be ruled out.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3302
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16%
|Today daily open
|1.3281
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3247
|Daily SMA50
|1.3402
|Daily SMA100
|1.3491
|Daily SMA200
|1.3507
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3293
|Previous Daily Low
|1.322
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3285
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3117
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3585
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3117
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3265
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3248
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3236
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3192
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3163
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3309
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3338
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3382
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with weekly low near 1.0850, Eurozone Retail Sales, US employment/PMI data eyed
EUR/USD picks up bids to consolidate recent losses around the weekly low as it bounces off 1.0842 to 1.0850 amid very early Thursday morning in Europe. The Euro pair prepares for the top-tier statistics from Eurozone and the United States.
GBP/USD oscillates in a range around 1.2700 mark, upside potential seems limited
GBP/USD lacks any firm intraday direction and oscillates in a narrow range on Friday. Bets for more Fed rate hikes, a softer risk tone underpins the USD and caps the pair. Looming recession risks act as a headwind for the GBP and favours bearish traders.
Gold needs a sustained move above $1,918 to unleash the upside
Gold price is making a minor recovery attempt to regain the $1,920 barrier in Thursday’s trading so far. The risk-off market mood combined with expectations of more US Federal Reserve (Fed) tightening support the US Dollar while US Treasury bond yields hit fresh multi-month highs heading into a slew of critical US employment data.
Uniswap trading volume rises 10% as Apollo Capital touts the promise of decentralized derivatives
Uniswap trading volume is positive, positioning UNI among the few networks showing optimism. Despite its number 24 position in the list of cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, the amount of crypto traded over the Uniswap network over the last 24 hours has outperformed those on the Bitcoin and Cardano networks.
Dollar hit strong resistance, be aware of drop
Markets have been slow, as expected, because of 4ht of July holiday in the US. Another reason for some slow moves was also waiting for the Fed minutes, when did not get any new important policy information as a lot had already been said last week.