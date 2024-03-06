USD/CAD Price Analysis: Remains capped below 1.3500, eyes on BoC rate decision

The USD/CAD pair remains capped under the 1.3500 barrier during the early European session on Wednesday. Market players await the Bank of Canada (BoC) interest rate decision and press conference later in the day. The Canadian central bank is widely expected to hold its key interest rate at 5.0% at its March meeting, and financial markets anticipate the first rate cut to come in around June. USD/CAD currently trades near 1.3583, down 0.08% on the day. According to the four-hour chart , USD/CAD keeps the bullish vibe unchanged as the pair is above 100-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands in bullish territory above the 50.0 midlines, supporting the buyer for the time being. On the bright side, the immediate resistance level for USD/CAD will emerge near a high of February 6 and a psychological mark at 1.3600. The next hurdle is seen near a high of December 12 at 1.3618, en route to a high of November 27 at 1.3711. On the flip side, the confluence of the lower limit of the Bollinger Band and the 100-period EMA at 1.3570 acts as an initial support level for the pair. A bearish break below the latter will see a drop to a low of March 4 at 1.3545, followed by a low of February 26 at 1.3500.

