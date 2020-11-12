USD/CAD Price Analysis: Recovery takes shape of a rising wedge

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/CAD prints a rising wedge bearish reversal pattern on the hourly chart. 
  • A breakdown would expose the recent low of 1.2928.

USD/CAD's recovery from Monday's low of 1.2928 to 1.3070 has taken the shape of a rising wedge pattern as per the hourly chart

A rising wedge comprises converging trendlines connecting higher highs and higher lows. The converging nature of trendlines indicates weak upside momentum. As such, a breakdown is considered a sign of bearish reversal. 

In this case, a breakdown would imply an en end of the corrective bounce from 1.2928 and open the doors for a re-test of that level. 

However, if the pair rises above the top end of the rising wedge, the bearish pattern would be negated, and further gains toward the descending 10-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.3105 may be seen. 

That possibility cannot be ruled out, as the daily chart shows the pair closed above 1.3051 on Wednesday, confirming a bullish view put forward by Tuesday's inside day candlestick pattern. 

Hourly chart

Trend: Cautiously bullish

Technical levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3069
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.3067
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3162
Daily SMA50 1.3203
Daily SMA100 1.3292
Daily SMA200 1.354
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3078
Previous Daily Low 1.3009
Previous Weekly High 1.337
Previous Weekly Low 1.3019
Previous Monthly High 1.339
Previous Monthly Low 1.3081
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3051
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3035
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3025
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2982
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2956
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3093
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.312
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3162

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Bulls taking profits at critical resistance

AUD/USD: Bulls taking profits at critical resistance

AUD/USD bulls are tiring at resistance on the longer-term charts. Bulls are monitoring price action from support for the next bullish opportunity. The monthly chart offers a bearish bias below the current support structure.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY under pressure below 105.50 as US dollar retreats

USD/JPY under pressure below 105.50 as US dollar retreats

USD/JPY remains pressured below 105.50, easing from three-week top flashed on Wednesday. The US dollar loses ground across the board amid higher Asian equities. Hopes of further stimulus, virus vaccine combat the jump in the US infections.

USD/JPY News

Gold awaits fresh clues to break the monotony below $1,900

Gold awaits fresh clues to break the monotony below $1,900

Gold prices trade mixed near the September lows, probed on Monday. Risk catalysts remain mostly sluggish as virus woes combat vaccine hopes. Expectations of further monetary easing, absence of a push towards ...

Gold news

NZD/USD breaking up 0.6900 as markets presume steady RBNZ for longer

NZD/USD breaking up 0.6900 as markets presume steady RBNZ for longer

NZD/USD drifts through the 0.69 level to print fresh cycle highs as the dollar starts to slide and with RBNZ in focus. The US dollar is under pressure again as the coronavirus spread takes the market's market attention. 

NZD/USD News

WTI: Consolidates recent gains on weekly trend line break

WTI: Consolidates recent gains on weekly trend line break

WTI bounces off weekly horizontal line, keeps support breakdown. The energy benchmark extends corrective pullback after breaking an ascending support line from Monday, but staying above the immediate horizontal rest-line.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures