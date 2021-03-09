USD/CAD Price Analysis: Prints mild losses around 1.2650 on immediate support break

- USD/CAD markets heaviest losses in one week, fades bounce off intraday low.
- Bearish MACD, sustained break of three-day-old support line directs bears toward 200-HMA.
- Descending trend line from Friday adds to the upside barriers.
USD/CAD remains depressed near 1.2650, down 0.21% intraday, after breaking an upward sloping trend line from the last Thursday during early Tuesday’s Asian session.
Although the bearish MACD cooperates with the trend line breakdown to keep the sellers hopeful, the 200-HMA level of 1.2638 seems to probe the pair’s further downside.
Should the USD/CAD bears take clues from the recent US dollar weakness, in contrast to the WTI strength, the quote may not only have to break the 1.2600 threshold but also refresh the monthly low of 1.2575 before revisiting the multi-month low marked in February around 1.2470.
On the flip side, corrective pullback beyond the previous support line, at 1.2665 now, may fizzle to cross a short-term resistance line near 1.2680, which if crossed will eye the monthly peak surrounding 1.2740.
Overall, USD/CAD stays bearish while the latest breakdown of the support line adds favor to the sellers.
USD/CAD hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.265
|Today Daily Change
|-26 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21%
|Today daily open
|1.2676
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2655
|Daily SMA50
|1.2706
|Daily SMA100
|1.285
|Daily SMA200
|1.3103
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.27
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2623
|Previous Weekly High
|1.274
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2575
|Previous Monthly High
|1.287
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2468
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2671
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2653
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2633
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2589
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2555
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.271
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2744
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2787
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers from 3.5-month low as 10-year Treasury yield drops
EUR/USD recovers from multi-month lows of 1.1836, tracking a drop in the US 10-year yield. China's state funds intervene in stock markets, weakening the haven demand for the dollar. The euro's bounce could be short-lived, as yields are likely to continue trending higher.
GBP/USD snaps four-day losing streak above 1.3800 as US dollar eases from 15-week top
GBP/USD stays firmer around 1.3850 ahead of the London open. The cable advances for the first time in five days as the US dollar eases from the multi-month highs. Also, favoring the bulls could be the vaccine and stimulus optimism as well as the UK’s planned exit from the covid lockdown.
Gold looks to regain $1,700 as US Treasury yields drop
Gold consolidates recent losses from nine-month low flashed the previous day. US stimulus may arrive on Wednesday, US 10-year Treasury yields snap four-day winning streak. Risks remain mildly bid, US dollar refreshes highest levels since Nov 2020.
Dogecoin bulls relentlessly push for gains beyond $0.07
Dogecoin finally broke out of the symmetrical triangle discussed multiple times last week. The 'Meme Coin' has been yearning for recovery to all-time highs and perhaps a breakout above $0.1.
US Dollar Index eyes minor pullback after four-day winning run
The dollar index (DXY) has retreated from the session high of 92.50 to 92.40. The pullback may be extended further as the hourly chart Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a bearish divergence. It occurs when an indicator charts lower highs contradicting higher highs on the price chart and often paves the way for pullbacks.