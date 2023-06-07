USD/CAD Price Analysis: Loonie grinds within bearish channel, 1.3450 and BoC in focus

- USD/CAD licks its wounds at monthly low within one-week-old descending trend channel.
- BoC is expected to keep the interest rates unchanged, policy signals will be the key to follow for Loonie traders.
- Steady RSI suggests slower grind towards the south, convergence of 100-HMA, channel’s top line prods bulls.
- Three-week-long horizontal area and dovish BoC outlook holds the key for USD/CAD bull’s conviction.
USD/CAD aptly portrays the Loonie trader’s cautious mood ahead of the Bank of Canada (BoC) Interest Rate Decision as it pares recent losses around a multi-day low heading into Wednesday’s European session. That said, the quote stays defensive near the lowest level in a month despite recently picking up bids to 1.3405.
Also read: USD/CAD braces for BoC near 1.3400 as Oil grinds higher, US Dollar struggles
Apart from the pre-BoC consolidation, the existence of a one-week-long bearish channel also keeps the USD/CAD bears hopeful.
That said, the steady RSI (14) line allows the USD/CAD pair to grind higher within a one-week-old bearish trend channel, currently between 1.3380 and 1.3445-50.
It’s worth noting that the 100-bar Hourly Moving Average (HMA) adds strength to the 1.3445-50 upside hurdle for the pair, a break of which could direct the pair buyers towards a convergence of the 200-HMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s May 08-25 upside, near 1.3530.
Should the Loonie pair manages to remain firmer past 1.3530, backed by the dovish BoC outcome, a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since mid-April, near 1.3570, acts as the last defense of the USD/CAD bears.
On the contrary, a downside break of the stated channel’s bottom line, close to 1.3380 at the latest, won’t hesitate to challenge the previous monthly high of near 1.3315, a break of which could drag the Loonie pair price towards the yearly low marked in February around 1.3265.
USD/CAD: Hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3409
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.3404
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3509
|Daily SMA50
|1.3498
|Daily SMA100
|1.3518
|Daily SMA200
|1.3511
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3452
|Previous Daily Low
|1.339
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3651
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3407
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3655
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3315
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3414
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3429
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3379
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3353
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3316
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3441
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3478
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3503
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
