USD/CAD Price Analysis: Keeps the red, above 200-hour SMA post-US/Canadian macro data

  • USD/CAD has been oscillating in a range over the past one week, forming a rectangle.
  • The range-bound price action points to indecision over the next leg of a directional move.
  • Neutral oscillators further warrant some caution for aggressive traders ahead of FOMC.

The USD/CAD pair remained depressed through the early North American session and moved little following the release of US Retail Sales/Canadian consumer inflation figures. The pair was seen flirting with daily lows, around 200-hour SMA or levels just above mid-1.3100s.

Looking at the technical picture, the pair has been oscillating in a range over the past one week or so, forming a rectangle on short-term charts. The formation exhibits indecision between buyers and sellers, warranting some caution before placing any aggressive directional bets.

Moreover, neutral technical indicators on daily/hourly charts haven't been supportive of any firm near-term direction. The set-up further makes it prudent to wait for a sustained breakthrough the recent trading range as the focus remains on the highly anticipated FOMC decision.

Some follow-through weakness below the 1.3135-30 horizontal support will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. The pair might then turn vulnerable to break below the 1.3100 mark and accelerate the slide further towards the recent daily closing lows support near the 1.3045 region.

Conversely, bullish traders might still need to wait for a sustained move beyond the 1.3200 handle, above which the pair is likely to jump back to monthly tops, around the 1.3260 region. The subsequent momentum has the potential to lift the pair further towards the 1.3300 round-figure mark.

USD/CAD

Today last price 1.3164
Today Daily Change -0.0022
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 1.3186
 
Daily SMA20 1.3145
Daily SMA50 1.3301
Daily SMA100 1.3523
Daily SMA200 1.352
 
Previous Daily High 1.3202
Previous Daily Low 1.3135
Previous Weekly High 1.326
Previous Weekly Low 1.3053
Previous Monthly High 1.3451
Previous Monthly Low 1.302
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3177
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3161
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3147
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3107
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3079
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3214
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3242
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3282

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

