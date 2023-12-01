USD/CAD Price Analysis: Hovers around 1.3530, awaits Fed Powell's speech

- USD/CAD could extend its losses toward the 1.3500 psychological support level.
- Technical indicators suggest bearish momentum in the pair.
- A break above the 1.3550 could reach the seven-day EMA at 1.3596.
USD/CAD extends its losses for the second successive day, trading lower around 1.3530 during the European session on Friday. The weakened US Dollar (USD) exerts pressure and undermines the pair. Furthermore, the rebound in WTI prices could provide support to the Canadian Dollar (CAD), consequently putting downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair.
The technical indicators for the USD/CAD pair support the current downward trend. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line is below the centerline and shows the divergence below the signal line, indicating a bearish momentum in the USD/CAD pair.
Furthermore, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) below 50 indicates a dovish sentiment, indicating that the USD/CAD pair could meet the support around the psychological level around 1.3500, followed by the next support at 1.3450 level.
On the upside, the major level at 1.3550 could act as a key barrier following the seven-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3596 lined up with the psychological level at 1.3600.
A decisive breakthrough above the latter could open the doors for the USD/CAD pair to explore the barrier around 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1.3621.
A resurgence in the US Dollar (USD) could motivate the bulls in the USD/CAD pair to target the significant level at 1.3650, with the possibility of reaching the weekly high at 1.3661 if it successfully surpasses the mentioned resistance.
USD/CAD: Daily Chart
USD/CAD: other technical levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3533
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|1.3569
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3699
|Daily SMA50
|1.3685
|Daily SMA100
|1.356
|Daily SMA200
|1.3518
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3627
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3552
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3766
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3594
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3899
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3541
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3581
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3598
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3539
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3508
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3464
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3613
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3657
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3687
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
