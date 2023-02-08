USD/CAD Price Analysis: Grinds higher past 1.3370 support confluence

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD grinds higher after bouncing off 50-SMA, one-week-old support line.
  • Upbeat oscillators back the rebound from key support to help buyers approach three-week-long resistance line.
  • Descending trend line from late December 2022 appears the key hurdle.

USD/CAD buyers take a breather around 1.3450 during Thursday’s sluggish Asian session, following their return to the desk from a one-week low. In doing so, the Loonie pair justifies the previous day’s rebound from a convergence of the 50-SMA and a weekly ascending trend line.

Also keeping the pair buyers hopeful is the impending bull cross on the MACD and the upbeat RSI (14) that backs the latest recovery.

As a result, the USD/CAD bulls approach a downward-sloping resistance line from January 19, close to 1.3470, a break of which could quickly propel prices towards the late January peak surrounding 1.3520.

It should be noted, however, that a seven-week-old descending resistance line, close to 1.3590, appears a crucial resistance for the bulls to watch past 1.3520 as it holds the key to a run-up towards 1.3700.

Alternatively, pullback moves remain elusive unless the quote stays beyond the 1.3370 support confluence including the aforementioned SMA and immediate trend line support.

Following that, the 1.3300 round figure and the monthly low near 1.3260 should gain the market’s attention.

In a case where USD/CAD remains bearish past 1.3260, an area comprising the last July’s top and November 2022 low, around 1.3220-25, could challenge the sellers.

USD/CAD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3443
Today Daily Change 0.0039
Today Daily Change % 0.29%
Today daily open 1.3404
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3382
Daily SMA50 1.3494
Daily SMA100 1.3536
Daily SMA200 1.3227
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3469
Previous Daily Low 1.338
Previous Weekly High 1.3472
Previous Weekly Low 1.3262
Previous Monthly High 1.3685
Previous Monthly Low 1.33
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3414
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3435
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3366
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3328
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3277
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3455
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3507
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3544

 

 

