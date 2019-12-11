USD/CAD Price Analysis: Greenback remains pressured below 1.3200 as Fed leaves rate unchanged

  • USD/CAD remains under selling pressure as the Fed leaves rate unchanged as expected.
  • Support can be located at the 1.3160 price level. 

 

USD/CAD daily chart

 
USD/CAD is trading in a range below its main daily simple moving averages (DMAs) as the Fed leaves rates unchanged as widely expected. The press conference at 19:30 GMT can potentially provide volatility.
 

USD/CAD four-hour chart

 
USD/CAD is under bearish pressure below its main SMAs on the four-hour time frame. As the market broke below the 1.3200 handle, the market could continue to decline towards the 1.3160 support level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
  

USD/CAD 30-minute chart

 
USD/CAD is pressuring weekly lows below the main SMAs. Resistances are seen at the 1.3200, 1.3246 and 1.3282 resistance levels. 
  

Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3189
Today Daily Change -0.0044
Today Daily Change % -0.33
Today daily open 1.3233
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.326
Daily SMA50 1.3217
Daily SMA100 1.3232
Daily SMA200 1.3279
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.325
Previous Daily Low 1.3224
Previous Weekly High 1.3322
Previous Weekly Low 1.3158
Previous Monthly High 1.3328
Previous Monthly Low 1.3114
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.324
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3234
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3221
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3209
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3194
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3248
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3263
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3275

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

