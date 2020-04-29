USD/CAD Price Analysis: Greenback nearing April lows as Fed leaves rates unchanged

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CAD remains on the back foot as Powell is confident on the economic recovery. 
  • The Fed leaves rates unchanged as expected.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.3850 support. 
 
 

USD/CAD four-hour chart

 
USD/CAD is trading below the main SMAs on the four-hour chart while nearing the April lows. The is dropping and approaching the 1.3800/1.3850 support zone. A break below those levels can lead to further downside towards the 1.3710 support level. On the flip side, resistance can emerge near 1.3975 and 1.4070/1.4115 price zone. Jerome Powell, Fed Chairman, is confident that the recovery of the economy is back on track, putting some pressure on USD as a safe-haven.  
 
 
 
Resistance: 1.3975, 1.4070, 1.4115
Support: 1.3850, 1.3800, 1.3710
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3887
Today Daily Change -0.0111
Today Daily Change % -0.79
Today daily open 1.3998
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4065
Daily SMA50 1.3891
Daily SMA100 1.3518
Daily SMA200 1.3375
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4073
Previous Daily Low 1.3936
Previous Weekly High 1.4265
Previous Weekly Low 1.4
Previous Monthly High 1.4668
Previous Monthly Low 1.3315
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3988
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4021
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3932
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3866
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3795
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4069
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4139
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4205

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

