USD/CAD Price Analysis: Critical resistance near 1.2460 inside ascending channel

- USD/CAD consolidates gains for the last two previous’s sessions.
- Bulls face a multi-month resistance near the 1.2460-1.2465 zone.
- Momentum oscillator trades with positive bias indicate further upside.
USD/CAD accumulates minute losses on Tuesday in the initial Asian trading session. The pair confide in a narrow trading range of 10 pips with no meaningful traction.
At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2449, down 0.02% for the day.
USD/CAD daily chart
On the daily chart, after rising sharply from the lows of 1.2129 on June 15, the pair refreshed the multi-month high near the 1.2490 level in four trading sessions. But failed to preserve the momentum and retreated toward 1.2300.
USD/CAD is hovering in the upside trending channel from the low of 1.2000 made in June. The pair confide the movement between 1.2300 and 1.2460 at present.
That said, a sustained break of the 1.2460 level could mean the continuation of the prevailing uptrend with the immediate target in place at the 1.2500 horizontal level.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator holds onto the positive territory with bullish crossover. It signifies that there is plenty of room for the higher price action in the pair.
Next, the USD/CAD bulls would aim to recoup April 23 high at 1.2534 followed by the 1.2565 horizontal resistance level.
Alternatively, if price starts moving lower, the bears could test the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.2382.
A daily close below the 100-day SMA could mean more weakness in USD/CAD toward the 1.2300 horizontal support level.
If the lower trendline of the ascending channel breaks, then it would open the gates for the 1.2250 horizontal support area.
USD/CAD additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2457
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.2453
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2374
|Daily SMA50
|1.2216
|Daily SMA100
|1.2375
|Daily SMA200
|1.264
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2514
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2444
|Previous Weekly High
|1.259
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2303
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2487
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2007
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2487
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2471
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2427
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2356
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2497
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2541
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2568
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Keeps bounce off 100-HMA towards monthly resistance
EUR/USD stays on the recovery mode, picks up bids to 1.1865, amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday.
GBP/USD remains sidelined below 1.3900 amid coronavirus woes
GBP/USD fades late Monday’s bounce off 1.3839 around 1.3880 during the initial Asian session on Tuesday.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD picks up bids above $1,800 despite covid concerns
Gold (XAU/USD) prices extend late Monday’s recovery moves beyond $1,800, around $1,806, amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The yellow metal seems to track gains in the equity markets, ignoring the rebound in the US dollar index (DXY) and Treasury yields.
Dogecoin price doomed to crash regardless of what Elon Musk says
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dogecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DOGE could be heading next.
The Fed disregards CPI in favor of the GDP deflator
The top headline in the online FT is “Spread of Delta variant casts a shadow over Europe’s economic rebound--Economists fret over rising infections and return of pandemic restrictions.”