USD/CAD Price Analysis: Clings to 200-week SMA, 1.3100 in the spotlight

  • USD/CAD remains on the back-foot near the seven-month low flashed on Monday.
  • The key SMA probe bears ahead of an ascending trend line from April 2018.
  • A falling trend line from March offers immediate resistance.

USD/CAD stays pressured around 1.3170 amid the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The loonie pair slumped to the fresh low since late-January on Monday before bouncing back to 1.3217. Though, Tuesday’s selling defied hopes of the pair’s upside even if 200-week SMA confined the latest moves.

Considering the sluggish conditions of RSI and the pair’s sustained trading below the five-month-old resistance line, sellers are likely to keep the reins, which in turn can drive the quote towards the fresh seven-month low around 1.3100, comprising an ascending trend line from April 2018.

In a case where the pair fails to bounce off 1.3100, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 2017-20 upside, near 1.3055, will entertain the bears ahead of the 1.3000 thresholds.

Meanwhile, the buyers will look for entries past-1.3300 with the June month’s low of 1.3315 likely offering additional upside filter.

In doing so, the bulls can target May 2019 top surrounding 1.3565 while late-July peak close to 1.3470 may pose as a buffer.

USD/CAD weekly chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.317
Today Daily Change -47 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.36%
Today daily open 1.3217
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3289
Daily SMA50 1.3447
Daily SMA100 1.3668
Daily SMA200 1.3531
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3238
Previous Daily Low 1.3135
Previous Weekly High 1.3265
Previous Weekly Low 1.3133
Previous Monthly High 1.3646
Previous Monthly Low 1.3331
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3199
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3174
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3155
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3093
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3052
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3259
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.33
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3362

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

