USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls moved in, reaches two-day high as a bullish-engulfing pattern looms

- Bullish-engulfing candlestick pattern on the daily chart suggests buyers are in control.
- The first major resistance at 1.3600, followed by several key levels up to 1.3804.
- Downside risks include a drop below 1.3489, potentially targeting the 200-DMA at 1.3462 and the 50-DMA at 1.3345.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) losses ground against the US Dollar (USD) sponsored on weaker than expected Canadian economic growth in the second quarter, alongside a mixed US jobs report and improvements in business activity. Hence, the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3595 after hitting a daily low of 1.3489, above its opening price by 0.65%.
USD/CAD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The daily chart portrays the pair as neutral to upward biased, though the major reached a lower low at 1.3489, slightly below the August 8 daily high at 1.3502. However, the USD/CAD recovery was outstanding, forming a bullish-engulfing candlestick chart pattern, which engulfed the price action of the previous two days. Hence, buyers are in charge.
The USD/CAD first resistance would be the 1.3600 figure. A breach of the latter will expose the August 25 high at 1.3640, closely followed by the May 26 swing high at 1.3654 and the April 28 high at 1.3667. Once those levels are cleared, the 1.3700 figure would be up next before rallying towards the March 24 daily high at 1.3804.
Conversely, if the USD/CAD drops below 1.3489, the pair could shift downwards and extend its losses toward the 200-day Moving Average (DMA) at 1.3462. Once cleared, the next stop would be the psychological 1.3400 area, and up next, the 50-DMA at 1.3345.
USD/CAD Price Action – Hourly chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3594
|Today Daily Change
|0.0085
|Today Daily Change %
|0.63
|Today daily open
|1.3509
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3503
|Daily SMA50
|1.3338
|Daily SMA100
|1.3394
|Daily SMA200
|1.3462
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3558
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3504
|Previous Weekly High
|1.364
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3496
|Previous Monthly High
|1.364
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3184
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3525
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3537
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3489
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.347
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3436
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3543
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3577
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3596
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
