USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls in charge into critical daily resistance

- USD/CAD bulls are pressuring the bears at critical resistance.
- The loonie struggles in the face of a strong dollar.
The US dollar is firm mid-week and the commodity currencies have been under pressure. This leading to a resurgence in USD/CAD into daily resistance.
USD/CAD daily chart
The daily chart shows the price stalling on the upside but bulls have moved for another attempt which would likely see a continuation on the break of this current resistance near 1.2700.
USD/CAD hourly chart
The price is trying to break out beyond the new counter-trendline but the price is correcting the secondary breakout impulse first.
The price is on the verge of a test of the 1.2680s ahead of the mid 1.2670s as critical support structures.
EUR/USD: Bears pressuring critical hourly pivot
EUR/USD is resting at an hourly pivot point and the 61.8% ratio of the daily bullish impulse. A break of this level opens hourly support that could be the last defence for the 1.1750 target and daily support structure.
GBP/USD sellers attack 1.3800 on firmer USD, UK Inflation eyed
GBP/USD bears take a breather around 1.3800 to kick-start Wednesday’s Asian session following a volatile day that refreshed monthly high, before marking the heaviest daily fall in five weeks. UK Claimant Count Change eases lesser than expected, Unemployment Rate matches forecast. BOE hawks seek firmer inflation after mixed jobs report, risk catalysts are important too.
