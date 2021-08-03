USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls face strong resistance near 1.2550

- USD/CAD consolidates gains for the last two previous sessions.
- Bulls face stiff resistance near the 1.2520-1.2550 zone.
- Momentum oscillator holds onto overbought zone with a neutral stance.
USD/CAD accumulates gains on Tuesday in the initial Asian trading session. The pair opened lower, however, recovered quickly and tested the intraday high of 1.2585.
At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2513, up 0.04% for the day.
USD/CAD daily chart
On the daily chart, the USD/CAD pair has been moving in an upward direction since June 9 from the low of 1.2058, after a long consolidation phase.
The ascending trendline from the mentioned level acts as a defensive for the bulls.
If price sustained above the intraday’s high, it could move higher toward the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.2543.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator holds onto the positive territory. The reading suggests that there is room for further upside momentum.
A break and daily close above the ascending bullish slope line would encourage USD/CAD bulls to recoup the high of July 28 at 1.2604 followed by the 1.2650 horizontal resistance level.
Alternatively, if price moves lower, it could fall back to the 1.2450 horizontal support level.
A daily close below the mentioned level could mean more weakness in USD/CAD toward the 1.2400 horizontal support level.
The next area of support for the market participant would be the 6 July low of 1.2303.
USD/CAD additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2512
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.2508
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2541
|Daily SMA50
|1.2347
|Daily SMA100
|1.2369
|Daily SMA200
|1.2595
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2515
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2453
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2605
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2422
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2808
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2303
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2491
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2477
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2469
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.243
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2408
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2531
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2554
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2593
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
