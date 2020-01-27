USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls challenge monthly ascending channel resistance, around 1.3200 mark

- USD/CAD gains some follow-through traction and climbs to multi-week tops.
- Falling crude oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive.
The USD/CAD pair added to last week's positive move and gained some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Monday. The momentum lifted the pair to fresh monthly tops, with bulls now challenging the top end of monthly ascending trend-channel.
A sharp fall in crude oil prices – concerns over the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus – undermined demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie. This coupled with the prevailing risk-off mood benefitted the USD's perceived safe-haven status and remained supportive.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on maintained their bullish bias on short-term charts, albeit have moved on the verge of breaking into the overbought territory on hourly charts. This seemed to be the only factor holding traders from placing fresh bullish bets and might cap additional gains.
Having said that, sustained strength above the mentioned barrier might accelerate the momentum further towards the very important 200-day SMA, around the 1.3235 region. The pair then might aim towards testing the next major resistance near the 1.3265-70 supply zone.
On the flip side, immediate support is now pegged near mid-1.3100s (daily lows) and is closely followed by the 1.3125-20 horizontal zone. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might now drag the pair back below the 1.3100 mark towards the 1.3070-60 resistance breakpoint turned support.
USD/CAD daily chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3196
|Today Daily Change
|0.0054
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41
|Today daily open
|1.3142
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3048
|Daily SMA50
|1.3147
|Daily SMA100
|1.3178
|Daily SMA200
|1.3234
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3154
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3118
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3174
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3036
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3322
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2951
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.314
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3132
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3122
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3102
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3086
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3158
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3174
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3194
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD near 2020 lows on risk-aversion, dismal German data
A worse than expected German IFO survey for January and exacerbated fears of a global outbreak of the coronavirus have sent investors in search for safety, weighing on the common currency.
GBP/USD retreats after flirting with 1.3100
The GBP/USD pair retreats after hitting 1.3105, amid scarce demand for high-yielding assets in a risk-averse environment, looming Brexit.
Crypto market: FOMO mode on, the late-comer's doubt
The crypto market opens the trading week by taking advantage of the momentum of the movement that started early Sunday morning. As if it were an established rhythm, this week it is time to go up after going down the previous one, and up again the previous one.
WTI retreats from 3-month lows near $52.00
There is no respite for the barrel of WTI on Monday, as prices of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil tumbled to the $52.00 region in early trade, area last visited in early October 2019.
USD/JPY: Bears lead on the run to safety
Coronavirus getting stronger, infections to continue to rise. Risk-off Monday, an empty macroeconomic calendar exacerbates sentiment trading. USD/JPY to accelerate its decline on a break below 108.65, a critical Fibonacci support level.