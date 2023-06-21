USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears target a significant bearish extension

- USD/CAD bears eye a run to test key areas on the downside.
- Bears move in as US Dollar falls away.
The Bank of Canada minutes have come out recently and the central bank agreed that fresh economic data would determine the need for further rate hikes. Nevertheless, the markets are pricing in a roughly 72% chance that the central bank will raise its policy rate by 25 basis points next month. Consequently, the CAD is bid while the Greenback is on the backfoot on a dovish Federal Reserve bias. This leaves the outlook bearish for USD/CAD as shown on the charts as follows:
USD/CAD daily charts
Zoomed in, we can see the price darting towards a test of the -272% Fibonacci level while on the front side of the bearish trendline. There are several key levels on the downside with the first in and around the -272% Fibo in the 1.3130s, the next in the 1.3070s and then the 1.3040s.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to one-month highs above 1.0970
EUR/USD rose further, approaching 1.1000 during the American session on Wednesday. FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's cautious comments regarding further policy tightening and positive risk flows weighed on the US dollar, fueling the pair's rally.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.2750, erases daily losses
GBP/USD reversed its direction and advanced to the 1.2750 area after having dropped below 1.2700 in the European session. Renewed US Dollar weakness during FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony helped the pair find its footing ahead of the BOE's policy announcements on Thursday.
Gold: XAU/USD bounces from a fresh three-month low, bulls still not interested Premium
Gold recovered from a fresh three-month low of $1,919.12 a troy ounce, as the US Dollar lost momentum following comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell.
Bitcoin price breaches $30,000 on Binance, three catalysts power mega rally
Bitcoin price rallied past $30,000 on Wednesday, in the largest short squeeze in June. The largest asset by market capitalization climbed 12% from Tuesday’s low to $30,000, overnight.
MULN stock surges 18% on Wednesday after 30% crash
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock jumped 18% at the start of trading on Wednesday's regular session, rising from $0.16 to $0.19. CEO David Michery sold more than 2 million shares for close to $0.26.