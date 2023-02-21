USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears stay hopeful despite latest rebound towards 1.3500

- USD/CAD remains sidelined after breaking one-week-old ascending trend line the previous day.
- Bearish MACD signals add strength to the downside bias targeting 200-SMA.
- Bulls need successful break of 61.8% golden Fibonacci ratio to retake control.
USD/CAD struggles for clear directions, despite picking up bids to refreshi ntraday high around 1.3470 during Tuesday’s Asian session, following a downbeat start of the week.
Although holidays in the US and Canada restricted the Loonie pair’s previous moves, the quote’s sustained trading below the previous support line from the last Tuesday, now resistance near 1.3490, keeps the pair sellers hopeful.
Also adding strength to the downside bias are the bearish MACD signals and a clear U-turn from the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s December 2022 to February 2023 downside, near 1.3540 at the latest.
That said, the USD/CAD bears may aim for the 200-Simple Moving Average (SMA), close to 1.3400 by the press time, as an immediate target during the quote’s fresh downside past the latest low of 1.3440. Following that, the monthly bottom surrounding 1.3260 will be in focus.
Alternatively, the aforementioned support-turned-resistance line and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level could challenge the short-term USD/CAD buyers around 1.3490 and 1.3540 respectively.
In a case where the Loonie pair remains firmer past 1.3540, January’s peak surrounding 1.3685 and multiple hurdles marked during late 2022 around 1.3700 will be in the focus of the pair buyers.
To sum up, USD/CAD remains on the bear’s radar despite the latest corrective bounce.
USD/CAD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additoinal important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3463
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.3453
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3382
|Daily SMA50
|1.3466
|Daily SMA100
|1.3516
|Daily SMA200
|1.3249
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3495
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3441
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3538
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3274
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3685
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.33
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3462
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3474
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3431
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.341
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3378
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3485
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3516
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3538
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
