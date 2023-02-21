USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears stay hopeful despite latest rebound towards 1.3500

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Share:
  • USD/CAD remains sidelined after breaking one-week-old ascending trend line the previous day.
  • Bearish MACD signals add strength to the downside bias targeting 200-SMA.
  • Bulls need successful break of 61.8% golden Fibonacci ratio to retake control.

USD/CAD struggles for clear directions, despite picking up bids to refreshi ntraday high around 1.3470 during Tuesday’s Asian session, following a downbeat start of the week.

Although holidays in the US and Canada restricted the Loonie pair’s previous moves, the quote’s sustained trading below the previous support line from the last Tuesday, now resistance near 1.3490, keeps the pair sellers hopeful.

Also adding strength to the downside bias are the bearish MACD signals and a clear U-turn from the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s December 2022 to February 2023 downside, near 1.3540 at the latest.

That said, the USD/CAD bears may aim for the 200-Simple Moving Average (SMA), close to 1.3400 by the press time, as an immediate target during the quote’s fresh downside past the latest low of 1.3440. Following that, the monthly bottom surrounding 1.3260 will be in focus.

Alternatively, the aforementioned support-turned-resistance line and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level could challenge the short-term USD/CAD buyers around 1.3490 and 1.3540 respectively.

In a case where the Loonie pair remains firmer past 1.3540, January’s peak surrounding 1.3685 and multiple hurdles marked during late 2022 around 1.3700 will be in the focus of the pair buyers.

To sum up, USD/CAD remains on the bear’s radar despite the latest corrective bounce.

USD/CAD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further downside expected

Additoinal important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3463
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.07%
Today daily open 1.3453
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3382
Daily SMA50 1.3466
Daily SMA100 1.3516
Daily SMA200 1.3249
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3495
Previous Daily Low 1.3441
Previous Weekly High 1.3538
Previous Weekly Low 1.3274
Previous Monthly High 1.3685
Previous Monthly Low 1.33
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3462
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3474
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3431
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.341
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3378
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3485
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3516
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3538

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD renews intraday high above 0.6900 on RBA Minutes, US PMI in focus

AUD/USD renews intraday high above 0.6900 on RBA Minutes, US PMI in focus

AUD/USD picks up bids to extend the bounce off intraday low on RBA Minutes. RBA Minutes reject speculations favoring a pause in the rate hikes in February. Mixed sentiment, full markets may probe bulls ahead of US PMIs for February.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD bears approach 11-week-old support line near 1.0620

EUR/USD bears approach 11-week-old support line near 1.0620

EUR/USD takes offers to extend the week-start losses from the 10-DMA to 1.0670 during early Tuesday. In addition to a pullback from the short-term key moving average, bearish MACD signals and the pair’s sustained downside break of the previous support line from late November 2022 also keep the sellers hopeful.

EUR/USD News

Gold treads water ahead of United States Purchasing Managers Index

Gold treads water ahead of United States Purchasing Managers Index

Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles for clear directions around $1,840, following a mildly negative start to the week’s trading, as traders await the preliminary readings of the United States Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for February.

Gold News

Ethereum Classic: Don't over complicate the trade

Ethereum Classic: Don't over complicate the trade

Ethereum Classic price continues to stair-step north during the third week of February. Traders should maintain a close watch on the digital asset as it seems poised for a 20% rise.

Read more

Is the Dollar rally getting tired?

Is the Dollar rally getting tired?

FX markets start the week on a quiet footing, with US markets closed for Presidents Day. The US highlights this week will be the FOMC minutes (Wednesday) and January's core PCE deflator (Friday) - both providing input into the Fed's 'higher for longer' policy narrative.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures