  • USD/CAD remains pressured towards three-week-old ascending support line.
  • RSI retreat, failures to cross 200-SMA and monthly horizontal resistance all favor sellers.
  • 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of June-July upside adds to the downside filters.

USD/CAD holds lower grounds around 1.2870 during the initial hour of Friday’s Asian session, after reversing from 1.2936 the previous day. In doing so, the Loonie pair portrays the initially to stay beyond the 200-SMA while also marking the U-turn from a horizontal resistance establishes since the month’s start.

Given the downbeat RSI and sluggish MACD adding strength to the bearish bias, the USD/CAD prices are likely to challenge an upward sloping support line from June 28, at 1.2850 by the press time.

Following that, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of the June-July advances, near 1.2785, will be important to watch for the pair sellers.

Meanwhile, the 200-SMA and the aforementioned horizontal resistance, respectively near 1.2915 and 1.2940, guard short-term recovery moves of the USD/CAD pair.

Following that, an area comprising multiple levels marked since June 17, between 1.3080 and 1.3090, could challenge the pair buyers before directing them to the monthly peak of 1.3223.

Overall, USD/CAD is likely to witness further downside but needs validation from 1.2850.

USD/CAD: four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2871
Today Daily Change -0.0012
Today Daily Change % -0.09%
Today daily open 1.2883
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2951
Daily SMA50 1.2859
Daily SMA100 1.2771
Daily SMA200 1.2707
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2907
Previous Daily Low 1.2855
Previous Weekly High 1.3224
Previous Weekly Low 1.2936
Previous Monthly High 1.3079
Previous Monthly Low 1.2518
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2887
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2875
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2856
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.283
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2804
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2908
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2934
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.296

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

