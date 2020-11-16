USD/CAD Price Analysis: Attempts a bounce on 1.3100 after rising wedge breakdown

- USD/CAD bounces back above 1.31 amid SMA bull cross.
- The spot saw a rising wedge breakdown on the hourly chart.
- 1.3127 likely to challenge the recovery from sub-1.31 levels.
USD/CAD is attempting a recovery from a drop below 1.3100, as the bulls fight back control amid a bounce in the US dollar across the board and a retracement in WTI’s rally.
From a near-terrn technical perspective, the spot found fresh bids just above the critical support of 1.3083. This could be mainly attributed to a bullish crossover spotted on the hourly chart.
The upward-sloping 100-hourly moving average (HMA) cut the horizontal 200-HMA from below, suggesting a likely bounce in the spot.
The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) also witnessed an uptick and inches towards the 50.00 level while within the bearish zone.
On the road to recovery, the confluence of the 21 and 50-HMAs at 1.3127 is likely to offer stiff resistance to the bulls. Further up, the rising trendline support now resistance at 1.3142 will be the level to beat for the buyers.
To the downside, acceptance below the abovementioned crucial support at 1.3083 is needed to reviving the bearish momentum.
The next significant support is seen at November 12 lows of 1.3056.
From a broader perspective, the risk remains to the downside, as the major has charted a rising wedge breakdown on the given timeframe, with a test of the measured target of 1.2885 likely on the cards in the week ahead.
USD/CAD: Hourly chart
USD/CAD: Additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3114
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|1.3143
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3155
|Daily SMA50
|1.3205
|Daily SMA100
|1.3282
|Daily SMA200
|1.3539
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3173
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3116
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3173
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2928
|Previous Monthly High
|1.339
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3081
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3151
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3138
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3115
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3088
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3059
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3171
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3227
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises beyond 1.1850 amid vaccine optimism
EUR/USD is extending its gains and trades above 1.1850. Optimism about coronavirus vaccines is outweighing the increase in cases on both sides of the Atlantic. US politics and the Asian trade deal are also eyed.
GBP/USD advances above 1.32 amid risk-on mood, Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading above 1.32, as the safe-haven US dollar is under pressure amid vaccine optimism. Brexit talks continue in Brussels after hitting a snag last week.
Gold hovers above $1,890, daily chart shows SMA bear cross
Gold trades below $1900, rising for the third straight day amid a broadly softer US dollar. Gold's daily chart shows a bear cross between key SMAs. The bias remains neutral with prices stuck in last Monday's trade range.
Forex Today: Dollar drops on vaccine optimism, clearer US political horizon, Brexit eyed
The market mood is upbeat ahead of Moderna's vaccine news and the US seems to be moving forward from the elections. A broad Asian trade deal and upbeat Chinse data are also boosting the moment.
WTI: Bear bias intact despite 1.3% rise
Oil gains near 50 cents in Asia on upbeat risk sentiment. The US oil prices are gaining altitude on Monday alongside risk-on action in the global equities and forex markets. The bias remains bearish with prices trading below a descending trendline.