- Dismal US NFP exerted some pressure on the USD.
- Upbeat Canadian jobs report added to the selling bias.
The USD/CAD pair fell around 40-pips, hitting fresh session lows at the 1.3030 zone in reaction to dismal US NFP/upbeat Canadian employment details.
According to the data released this Friday, the headline NFP came in to show that the US economy added 145K new jobs in December. The reading was softer than the previous month's downwardly revised 256K and worse than consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 164K.
Adding to this, the average hourly earnings also fell short of market expectations. The disappointment was evident from a weaker tone around the US Treasury bond yields, which eventually turned out to be one of the key factors that exerted some pressure on the US dollar.
Conversely, the Canadian jobs report showed that the number of employed people increased by 35.2K in December as compared to an increase by 25K expected and the previous month’s awful fall of 71.2K. The data, to some extent, helped offset a subdued action around crude oil prices and offered some support to the commodity-linked currency – the loonie.
The pair extended previous session’s rejection slide from the 1.3100 handle and for now, seems to have snapped three consecutive days of winning streak. USD/CAD was last trading at the 1.3040 area, 0.12% below its opening price.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3063
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3068
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3083
|Daily SMA50
|1.3174
|Daily SMA100
|1.32
|Daily SMA200
|1.3249
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3106
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3026
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3085
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2943
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3322
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2951
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3075
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3056
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3027
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2986
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2947
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3107
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3146
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3187
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances after weak US jobs report
EUR/USD has recovered and fights over 1.11 after US Non-Farm Payrolls disappointed with only 145K jobs gained and 2.9% wage growth.
GBP/USD climbs amid poor US labor figures
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.31 after US Non-Farm Payrolls missed expectations with 145K. Concerns about post-Brexit EU-UK relations is weighing on the pound.
Gold: Forms a strong base near 200-hour SMA
Gold edged higher in reaction to dismal US NFP print, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying and remained well within the previous session's trading range.
Canada: Unemployment Rate fell to 5.6% in December vs. 5.8% expected
The data published by Statistics Canada on Friday showed that the Unemployment Rate in Canada fell to 5.6% in December from 5.9% in November to beat the market expectation of 5.8%.
USD/JPY retreats to 109.50 area on disappointing NFP report
The USD/JPY pair lost its traction and fell to 109.50 area after the disappointing labour market data from the US weighed on the greenback. As of writing, the pair was up 0.06% on the day at 109.57.