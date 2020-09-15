USD/CAD pares early losses, turns flat near 1.3170

- USD/CAD pair staged a modest rebound in early American session.
- US Dollar Index turned positive on the day above 93.00.
- Manufacturing Sales in Canada rose less than expected in July.
The USD/CAD pair dropped to a daily low of 1.3132 during the European trading hours but staged a rebound in the early American session. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 1.3170.
DXY rebounds above 93.00
Despite the upbeat performance of Wall Street's main indexes on Tuesday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) turned north on Tuesday after the World Trade Organization (WTO) said that the US tariffs on Chinese imports were not justified. At the moment, the DXY is up 0.05% on the day at 93.10.
Earlier in the day, the data from Canada showed that Manufacturing Sales in July rose by 7% and missed the market expectation for an increase of 8.7%. On the other hand, the NY Fed's Empire State Manufacturing Index in the US improved to 17 in September and beat analysts' estimate of 6 by a wide margin.
Meanwhile, crude oil continues to trade in the positive territory, helping the commodity-sensitive loonie stay resilient against its major rivals. At the moment, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is up 0.9% on a daily basis at $37.57.
On Wednesday, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data will be released from Canada. More importantly, the FOMC will publish its Monetary Policy Statement and announced its Interest Rate Decision.
Previewing the Fed event, “we no longer expect yield curve control to be a Fed policy tool," said UOB Group's Lee Sue Ann. "Following the announcement for the adoption of Average Inflation Targeting (AIT) and putting emphasis on “broad and inclusive” employment, the Fed is now seen as willing to allow inflation to run hotter than normal (i.e. 2%) in order to support the labor market and broader economy, a landmark shift to prolonged low rates era."
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3179
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3176
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3144
|Daily SMA50
|1.3309
|Daily SMA100
|1.3531
|Daily SMA200
|1.352
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3197
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3153
|Previous Weekly High
|1.326
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3053
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3451
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.302
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.317
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.318
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3154
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3132
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.311
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3197
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3219
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3241
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY hits three-week lows, eyes 105.00 ahead of Fed
USD/JPY drops to the lowest since August 28 as Japanese trade numbers please Yen buyers. The yen also remains underpinned by the pre-Fed caution trading while Japan's Suga formally takes up the country's leadership.
AUD/USD regains 0.7300 but stays cautious ahead of Fed
AUD/USD is once again challenging highs above 0.7300, heading towards two-week highs. Broad-based US dollar retreat amid a cautious market sentiment lifts the aussie. The bulls pay little heed to the US-China conflict, as all eyes remain on the FOMC decision.
Gold's love affair with bullish trendline continues
Gold trades around a multi-month bullish trendline for the ninth straight day. The Sept. 8 low is now the level to beat for the bears. Throughout the recovery rally, the bulls have persistently struggled to establish a foothold above the trendline hurdle.
WTI: Bullish conditions offer 1:3 R/R setup
WTI is correcting a weekly impulse which gives rise to a bullish trade setup. The price has stalled at resistance and technical indicators have confirmed a bullish environment.
Will FOMC be good or bad for the Dollar?
Wednesday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement is the most important event risk on this week’s calendar but many investors are wondering how much impact it will have on the US dollar.