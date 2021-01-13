USD/CAD pares daily gains, retreats below 1.2700 on renewed USD weakness

  • USD/CAD came under modest bearish pressure during American trading hours.
  • US Dollar Index edges lower toward 90.20 after US debt auction.
  • WTI looks to settle in the negative territory below $53.

The USD/CAD pair climbed to a daily high of 1.2747 in the early American session but failed to preserve its bullish momentum. As of writing, the pair was down 0.15% on a daily basis at 1.2689.

USD weakens on slumping T-bond yields

Earlier in the day, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) in December stayed unchanged at 1.6% on a yearly basis. This reading failed to trigger a significant market reaction and the US Dollar Index (DXY) continued to move sideways near 90.30.

In the late US session, however, a sharp decline witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields following the US 30-year debt auction caused the DXY to lose its traction. With the 10-year US T-bond yield losing more than 4% on the day at 1.080%, the DXY erased the majority of its daily gains and was last seen near 90.20.

In the meantime, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is trading with modest losses below $53, keeping the commodity-sensitive loonie's gains limited against its rivals for the time being.

Later in the session, the US Federal Reserve's Beige Book will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2692
Today Daily Change -0.0022
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 1.2714
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2773
Daily SMA50 1.289
Daily SMA100 1.3048
Daily SMA200 1.3354
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2792
Previous Daily Low 1.2711
Previous Weekly High 1.2798
Previous Weekly Low 1.263
Previous Monthly High 1.301
Previous Monthly Low 1.2688
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2742
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2761
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2686
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2658
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2605
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2766
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2819
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2847

 

 

Latest Forex News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

