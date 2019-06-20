USD/CAD nosedives to 3-1/2 month lows, farther below 1.3200 handle

- The USD extended post-FOMC downfall and drops to three-month lows.
- Canadian Dollar remains supported by Wednesday’s domestic CPI print.
- Surging Oil prices underpin Loonie and add to the intense bearish pressure.
The USD/CAD pair continued losing ground through the mid-European session and weakened farther below the 1.3200 handle, hitting fresh 3-1/2 month lows in the last hour.
The pair extended this week's pullback from levels beyond the 1.3400 handle, with a combination of factors exerting some heavy bearish pressure and fueling the ongoing decline for the third consecutive session on Thursday.
The US Dollar dropped to its lowest level in three months on Thursday in the aftermath of dovish sounding Fed, indicating that it remains ready to ease monetary policy to combat subdued inflation and slowing growth.
On the other hand, the Canadian Dollar remained supported by Wednesday's hotter-than-expected consumer inflation figures, which might encourage the BoC to retain the current policy at its next meeting in July.
This coupled with a strong rally in Crude Oil prices provided an additional boost to the commodity-linked currency - Loonie and further collaborated to the pair's steep downfall to its lowest level since early-March.
In fact, Oil prices rallied over 3.5% and moved back closer to $56.00/barrel mark amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, especially after a US military drone was reportedly shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.
Thursday's slide could further be attributed to some aggressive technical selling once the pair found acceptance below the very important 200-day SMA support and the previous swing lows support near the 1.3240 region.
The US economic docket - featuring the release of Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and weekly jobless claims data, along with Canadian ADP report on private sector employment will now be looked upon for some fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3183
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0099
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.75
|Today daily open
|1.3282
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3398
|Daily SMA50
|1.3415
|Daily SMA100
|1.3354
|Daily SMA200
|1.3285
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3384
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3279
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3424
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3242
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3566
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3357
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3319
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3344
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3246
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.321
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3141
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3351
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.342
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3456
EUR/USD extends its gains toward 1.1300 after the dovish Fed decision
EUR/USD has extended its gains after the Fed opened the door to cutting interest rates, stating that uncertainties have increased. Markets are awaiting EU leaders to divvy up top jobs.
GBP/USD falls after the dovish BOE statement
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2700. after the BOE downgraded Q2 forecasts, noting downside risks have increased. Boris Johnson won the fourth round of the Conservative Contest in which Sajid Javid was eliminated.
USD/JPY rebounds from multi-month lows, continues to trade below 108
Fed's dovish shift continues to weigh on the greenback. 10-year US Treasury bond yield plummets to lowest level since November 2016. Wall Street looks to open sharply higher on Thursday.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid near $1380 level
Gold built on the post-FOMC upsurge and rallied to near six-year tops during the Asian session on Thursday, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.
FOMC: Prelude to a rate cut?
The Federal Reserve added little new to its policy prescript in Wednesday’s FOMC statement and economic projections and with the anticipation for a July rate cut long priced into market levels the reaction was decidedly uninvolved.