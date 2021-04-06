USD/CAD moves to upper 1.2500s with loonie hurt by Canadian Covdi-19 concerns

By Joel Frank
  • USD/CAD has risen from Asia Pacific session lows around 1.2520 to current levels around 1.2580.
  • Concerns regarding rising Covid-19 cases in Canada and tougher lockdowns ahead seem to be weighing on the loonie on Tuesday.

USD/CAD has been on the front foot for most of the session, rising from Asia Pacific session lows around 1.2520 to current levels around 1.2580. That means the pair has crossed back to the north of its 21-day moving average. Short-term USD/CAD bulls may be on the lookout for a test of April highs around the 1.2600 level, ahead of a potential move beyond that to the 50-day moving average which currently resides in the 1.2630s. Just above that is the March high at 1.2647. USD/CAD currently trades with gains of about 60 pips or 0.5% on the session.

Canada Covid-19 concerns

Concerns regarding rising Covid-19 cases in Canada and potential tougher lockdowns ahead seem to be weighing on the loonie on Tuesday. The Premier of Ontario, the most populous province in Canada with the largest economy, said on Tuesday that the state is to toughed Covid-19 restrictions soon and Canadian PM Trudeau commented that the country is facing a very serious third wave.

Canada is currently struggling to contain the spread of the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the UK, which is up to 70% more transmissible and 30% deadlier than the original strain. Meanwhile, Western provinces are struggling to contain an outbreak of the P.1 variant first detected in Brazil. In total, Canada reported an additional 6.5K infections on Monday and the trajectory of infections suggests things are only likely to get worse in the coming weeks. Experts are warning that unless stringent measures are taken, the infection rate is likely to hit record highs (i.e. more than 10K infections per day).

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2578
Today Daily Change 0.0053
Today Daily Change % 0.42
Today daily open 1.2525
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2544
Daily SMA50 1.2637
Daily SMA100 1.2729
Daily SMA200 1.3002
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2595
Previous Daily Low 1.2502
Previous Weekly High 1.2647
Previous Weekly Low 1.2528
Previous Monthly High 1.274
Previous Monthly Low 1.2365
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2538
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2559
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2486
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2448
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2394
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2579
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2633
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2672

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

