- The USD/CAD ended the week almost flat amidst a volatile’s Friday session.
- Canada’s May GDP contracted by 0.2%, on its preliminary reading, a headwind for the CAD.
- US manufacturing data showed signs of slowing down; will the Fed slow its tightening pace?
The USD/CAD pares some of Thursday’s losses after reaching a weekly high of around 1.2960s but retraced below 1.2900 as the greenback weakened ahead into a long weekend, courtesy of the US Independence day. At 1.2882, the USD/CAD records minimal gains of 0.08% and finishes the week with losses of 0.09%.
Sentiment shifts, and the USD/CAD retreats from weekly highs to familiar levels
US equities finished with solid gains after the S&P 500 slumped by 20% since its peak in 2022. US manufacturing data, as reported by the Institute for Supply Management, released June’s Manufacturing PMI at 53.0, lower than the 54.9 expected prior at 56.1. Investors’ reaction was a counter-cyclical, buying the US dollar as a safe-haven play as fears of a US and a global recession increased.
On the USD/CAD side, the pair rallied sharply, from around 1.2900s to 1.2966, amidst falling US Treasury yields, as bond traders bought US Treasuries, which sent short-term US bond yields plunging more than ten basis points, in the case of 2s, 5s, and 10s. The US 10-year benchmark note finalized around 2.889%, down twelve basis points and 70 bps from the 2022 peak near 3.5%.
Data-wise, during the week, the Canadian docket revealed a GDP contraction of 0.2% MoM on May’s preliminary reading, while April was downward revised from 0.7% to 0.3% MoM. The data could deter the Bank of Canada (BoC) from hiking rates aggressively, though, at the time of writing, Short Term Interest Rates (STIRs) markets have priced in a 92% chance of a 75 bps rate hike in the July 13 meeting.
On the US front, June’s Consumer Confidence reported by the Conference Board, downtick towards 98.7, missing expectations of 100.4, and trailed May’s 103.2. Furthermore, US inflation, as measured by the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE), and the Fed’s favorite gauge of inflation for May, rose by 6.3% YoY, lower than the 6.7% estimated. Meanwhile, the so-called core PCE, excluding volatile items, rose by 4.7% YoY, lower than foreseen and less than April’s 4.9%.
The week ahead, the Canadian economic calendar will feature S&P Global Manufacturing PMIs and Employment data. On the US front, the docket will reveal the ISN Non-Manufacturing PMI for June, the US Federal Reserve’s last meeting minutes, and the US Nonfarm Payrolls report for June.
USD/CAD Weekly chart
USD/CAD Key Technical Levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2882
|Today Daily Change
|0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|1.2873
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2836
|Daily SMA50
|1.2826
|Daily SMA100
|1.2737
|Daily SMA200
|1.268
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2934
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2861
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3039
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.289
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3079
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2889
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2906
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2845
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2817
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2772
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2917
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2962
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.299
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds, steadies above 1.0400
EUR/USD has staged a rebound and reclaimed 1.0400 during the American trading hours on Friday with the US Dollar Index retreating from the multi-week high it set at above 105.60. Nevertheless, the pair remains on track to close the week in negative territory.
GBP/USD climbs to 1.2050 area, looks to post weekly losses
GBP/USD reversed its direction and advanced to the 1.2050 area after having dropped to 1.1976 earlier in the day. The pair is still down more than 1% on the day with safe-haven flows dominating the financial markets following the disappointing PMI data from the US.
Gold rebounds above $1,800 as US yields fall sharply
Gold has regained its traction and recovered above $1,800 after having slumped to a multi-month low below $1,790. Following the dismal PMI data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 6% on the day, fueling XAU/USD's rebound.
Why traders are rushing to exit positions on Cardano’s ADA price
Cardano (ADA) price has had its performance review as the summer kicks off. ADA bulls are returning home with not-that-good a scorecard, and the underperformance could cut short holiday funding for the cryptocurrency.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!