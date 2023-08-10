USD/CAD: Losses may pick up a little more on a clear move below 1.3385/1.3390 – Scotiabank

USD/CAD is little changed on the session so far. Economists at Scotiabank analyze the pair’s outlook.
Evidence of firm support on dips below the 1.34 area
There is a modest, downside bias in spot trends on the intraday chart but there is also evidence of firm support on dips below the 1.34 area.
The 1.3385/1.3390 level looks pivotal in the short run; spot losses may pick up a little more on a clear move below here for 1.3340/1.3345 but holding above this point intraday could mean a retest of major resistance in the mid/upper 1.34 area.
US Dollar weakens after July inflation data – LIVE
The US Dollar came under renewed selling pressure in the American session on Thursday. The data from the US showed that CPI inflation rose to 3.2% in July, slightly below the market expectation of 3.3%. Additionally, Core CPI inflation ticked down to 4.7% from 4.8%.
EUR/USD climbs to 1.1050 following US CPI data
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed to a fresh two week high near 1.1050 on Thursday. After the data from the US showed that CPI and Core CPI rose slightly less than expected on a yearly basis in July, the USD started to weaken, helping the pair push higher.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2800 amid renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD extended its daily rally toward 1.2800 in the American session. The US Dollar stays on the back foot as markets assess the latest inflation data, which showed a monthly increase of 0.2% in the CPI and the Core CPI in July.
Gold recovers above $1,920 after July inflation report
Gold price advanced to the $1,930 area in the early American session on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red near 4% following the July inflation data, which showed an annual increase of 4.7% in Core CPI, and helps XAU/USD hold its ground.
SEC to appeal XRP ruling, non-security status of XRP likely at risk
XRP ruling by Judge Analisa Torres will likely be appealed by the US SEC, in latest development of the lawsuit. While there is speculation of XRP losing its non-security status with a reversal of Judge Torres’ ruling, experts believe this is unlikely until 2025 at least.