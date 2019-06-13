USD/CAD looks to snap 3-day winning streak amid surging oil prices

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • U.S. says Iran is behind tanker attacks in Oman Gulf.
  • WTI looks to settle more than 2% higher.
  • US Dollar Index posts modest gains near the 97 handle. 

The USD/CAD pair came under pressure on Thursday with the rising crude oil prices helping the commodity-sensitive loonie outperform its major rivals. After dropping to a daily low of 1.3298 in the early NA session, however, the pair started to consolidate its daily losses and was last seen trading at 1.3325, losing 0.15% on a daily basis.

Heightened tensions in the Middle East following the reports of oil tankers getting attacked in the Gulf of Oman revived concerns over supply disruptions and provided a boost to crude oil prices on Thursday. After losing nearly 4% yesterday, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate rose to a daily high of $53.43 today to erase all of its recent losses. Although the WTI eased from its highs, it was still on track to settle near $52.30 with a daily gain of more-than-2%.

Commenting on these developments, the U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said that came to the conclusion that Iran was responsible for today's attacks. "Iran is working to disrupt the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz," Pompeo said. 

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index largely ignored today's macroeconomic data releases from the U.S. and fluctuated in a tight range near the 97 handle to leave the pair at the mercy of crude oil prices. The UoM Consumer Sentiment Index and retail sales will be featured in the U.S. economic docket on Friday.

Technical levels to consider

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3322
Today Daily Change -0.0022
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 1.3344
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3417
Daily SMA50 1.3413
Daily SMA100 1.3348
Daily SMA200 1.3279
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3346
Previous Daily Low 1.3274
Previous Weekly High 1.3529
Previous Weekly Low 1.3262
Previous Monthly High 1.3566
Previous Monthly Low 1.3357
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3318
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3301
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3296
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3249
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3224
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3368
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3393
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.344

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

