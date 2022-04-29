- USD/CAD witnessed heavy selling on Friday and was pressured by a combination of factors.
- Rising oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted pressure amid a sharp USD pullback.
- Stronger US PCE Price Index/Canadian GDP report failed to provide any meaningful impetus.
The USD/CAD pair maintained its offered tone below mid-1.2700s through the early North American session and had a rather muted reaction to the US/Canadian macro releases.
A combination of factors exerted heavy pressure on the USD/CAD pair and dragged spot prices away from the highest level since March 9, around the 1.2875-1.2880 area touched the previous day. Crude oil prices climbed to a near two-week high amid concerns that falling output in sanctions-hit Russia will tighten supply. This, in turn, underpinned the commodity-linked loonie and attracted some follow-through selling around the major amid broad-based US dollar weakness.
The USD downfall could be attributed to month-end profit-taking following the recent strong bullish run to the five-year high. That said, expectations that the Fed would tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace to curb soaring inflation should act as a tailwind for the buck. The bets were reaffirmed by the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, which accelerated to a 6.6% YoY rate in March from the 6.3% reported in the previous month.
Additional details revealed that the Core PCE Price Index - the Fed preferred inflation gauge, which excludes seasonally volatile products - eased to 5.2% YoY in March from 5.3% previous. The disappointment, to a larger extent, was offset by a sharp jump in the Employment Cost and a stronger-than-expected rise in the Personal Income/Spending data. The data all but confirms that the Fed would hike interest rates by 50 bps at its meeting next week.
From Canada, the monthly GDP report showed that the economy expanded by 1.1% in February, surpassing consensus estimates pointing to the 0.8% growth. The backward-looking data, however, did little to impress traders or provide any meaningful impetus, leaving the USD/CAD pair at the mercy of the USD/oil price dynamics.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2736
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0069
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.54
|Today daily open
|1.2805
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2623
|Daily SMA50
|1.2654
|Daily SMA100
|1.2681
|Daily SMA200
|1.2631
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.288
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2791
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2726
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2458
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2901
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.243
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2825
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2846
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2771
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2737
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2682
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2859
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2914
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2948
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
