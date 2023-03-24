USD/CAD jumps to over one-week high amid strong intraday USD rally, tumbling Oil prices

- USD/CAD gains strong positive traction on Friday and draws support from a combination of factors.
- The risk-off impulse boosts the safe-haven USD and lends support amid tumbling Crude Oil prices.
- A steep fall in the US bond yields, the disappointing US Durable Goods Orders might cap the buck.
The USD/CAD pair catches aggressive bids following a brief consolidation on Friday and extends its strong rally heading into the North American session. The momentum lifts spot prices to over a one-week high, closer to the 1.3800 mark, and is sponsored by a combination of factors.
The global risk sentiment took a turn for the worst on the last day of the week amid lingering concerns over a full-blown banking crisis. Apart from this, the rather unimpressive flash PMI prints from the Eurozone and the United Kingdom (UK) revived fears of a deeper economic downturn, which, in turn, tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets. The anti-risk flow lifts demand for the safe-haven US Dollar (USD) and turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair.
Furthermore, worries that a global recession will dent fuel demand triggers a fresh bout of selling around Crude Oil prices and weighs on the commodity-linked Loonie. Apart from this, the softer-than-expected Canadian consumer inflation released on Tuesday reaffirmed expectations that the Bank of Canada (BoC) will refrain from raising interest rates any further. This further seems to undermine the Canadian Dollar and contributes to the USD/CAD pair's strong intraday rally.
With the latest leg up, spot prices now seem to have confirmed a breakout through a one-week-old trading range and seem poised to appreciate further. That said, tumbling US Treasury bond yields, led by the Federal Reserve's hints of a pause to interest rate hikes, could act as a headwind for the Greenback. This, along with the disappointing release of the US Durable Goods Orders data, might hold back bullish traders from placing aggressive bets around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3791
|Today Daily Change
|0.0076
|Today Daily Change %
|0.55
|Today daily open
|1.3715
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3695
|Daily SMA50
|1.3522
|Daily SMA100
|1.3511
|Daily SMA200
|1.3356
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3734
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3631
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3828
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3652
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3666
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3262
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.367
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3695
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3652
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.359
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3549
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3756
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3797
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.386
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0750, looks to post modest weekly gains
Following the sharp decline witnessed in the European session, EUR/USD has managed to recover modestly and seems to have stabilized above 1.0750 amid an improvement seen in market mood. The pair remains on track to end the week modestly higher.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2200 heading into the weekend
GBP/USD retraced a small part of its daily decline in the American session after having tested 1.2200 earlier in the day. The US Dollar has lost some strength with Wall Street's main indexes rebounding from opening lows, allowing the pair to limit its losses.
Gold retreats after facing resistance at $2,000
Gold price climbed above $2,000 in the early American session but reversed its direction. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovering from daily lows after Wall Street's opening bell, XAU/USD struggles to keep its footing and trades at around $1,990.
Breaking: Binance suspends spot trading, citing issues
Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges by trading volume, announced that it halted spot trading. The announcement from the exchange caused BTC and ETH to drop by nearly 3% and 4%.
Deutsche Bank Stock Forecast: DB shares drop 6% at open following bond sell-off
Deutsche Bank (DB) is the newest bank that has the market worried. Shares opened down more than 6% on Friday and at the time of writing are trading off -6.8% at $8.99.