USD/CAD jumps to 1.3415 after BoC 50bps rate cut

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Canadian dollar falls across the board after Bank of Canada cut rates by 50bps. 
  • USD/CAD could post highest daily close since June if ends above 1.3400. 

The USD/CAD pair rose from a daily low of 1.3327, reached seconds before the announcement of the Bank of Canada’s (Boc) policy decision, to 1.3416, hitting the highest level since early Monday. 

The BoC reduced the key interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.25%. A cut was expected, the question was by how much. The move was more dovish than expected and weakened the loonie

As of writing, USD/CAD is hovering around 1.3400, holding above the 1.3390 resistance. A consolidation above 1.3400 could clear the way to more gains. The next resistance might be seen at 1.3435 and then at 1.3465 (last week high). While if the pair manages to slide back below 1.3390, the bullish pressure will likely ease. 

Prior to the decision, since Monday’s Asian session, the pair was moving in a range between 1.3390 and 1.3315. While currently trading above the upper limit, a confirmation of the breakout is yet to be seen. A somewhat weaker US dollar on Wednesday against commodity currencies, lower US yields, and the recovery in crude oil, could limit gains for USD/CAD. On the flip side, is the dovish statement from the Bank of Canada. 

Technical levels 

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3333
Today Daily Change -0.0037
Today Daily Change % -0.28
Today daily open 1.337
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3293
Daily SMA50 1.3175
Daily SMA100 1.3183
Daily SMA200 1.321
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3387
Previous Daily Low 1.3319
Previous Weekly High 1.3465
Previous Weekly Low 1.3225
Previous Monthly High 1.3465
Previous Monthly Low 1.3202
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3361
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3345
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3331
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3291
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3263
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3399
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3427
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3467

 

 

