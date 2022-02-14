USD/CAD jumps back closer to 1.2800 mark amid retreating oil prices, stronger USD

- A combination of supporting factors pushed USD/CAD to over a one-week high on Monday.
- Retreating oil prices undermined the loonie and extended some support amid stronger USD.
- Hawkish Fed expectations, the risk-off impulse continued benefitting the safe-haven buck.
The USD/CAD pair quickly retreated a few pips from over one-week high touched in the last hour and was last seen trading around the 1.2765 region, still up over 0.60% for the day.
The pair caught fresh bids during the early European session and broke out its intraday consolidation phase, with bulls now looking to build on last week's rebound from the monthly low. Despite the risk of a further escalation in the conflict between Russia and the West over Ukraine, crude oil prices pulled back from a more than seven-year high touched earlier this Monday. This, in turn, undermined the commodity-linked loonie and provided a goodish lift to the USD/CAD pair amid fresh US dollar buying.
The greenback remained well supported by growing acceptance that the Fed will tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace than anticipated to combat stubbornly high inflation. In fact, the markets have been pricing in the possibility of a 50 bps Fed rate hike move in March. The bets were boosted further after data released last Thursday showed that the headline CPI reached the highest level since February 1982 and the core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, climbed 6.0% from a year ago.
Apart from this, the risk-off impulse – as depicted by a sell-off across the equity markets – further benefitted the greenback's safe-haven status. This was seen as another factor that contributed to the USD/CAD pair's strong intraday positive move. The global risk sentiment took a hit after US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan warned on Sunday that “we are in the window where a Russian invasion of Ukraine could begin at any time and could happen during the Beijing winter Olympics.”
It, however, remains to be seen if bulls are able to capitalize on the move or the USD/CAD pair continues with its break through the 1.2800 mark amid absent economic releases from the US or Canada. Hence, the market focus will remain on geopolitical developments, which will influence oil price dynamics. Apart from this, traders will take cues from the broader market risk sentiment. This, along with the US bond yields, will drive the USD demand and provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2771
|Today Daily Change
|0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|1.2745
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2656
|Daily SMA50
|1.2707
|Daily SMA100
|1.2623
|Daily SMA200
|1.2527
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2754
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2669
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2756
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2636
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2814
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2722
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2701
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2691
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2638
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2607
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2776
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2807
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2861
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 1.1350, Fedspeak, ECB’s Lagarde eyed
EUR/USD is treading water around 1.1350, consolidating Friday's sell-off. Risk appetite improves after Ukraine requests a meeting with Russia. Fed’s Bullard, ECB’s Lagarde awaited ahead of the FOMC Minutes due later this week.
GBP/USD: Bears eye 1.3500 on Brexit and Ukraine risks
GBP/USD is grinding lower towards 1.3500, as the US dollar holds the recent gains amid stabilizing Treasury yields. Brexit fears stay on the table over NI deadlock. The Russia-Ukraine geopolitical risks remain in the spotlight.
Gold eyes a rally towards $1,878 amid Ukraine tensions
Gold price is taking a breather after a blistering $40 rally seen on Friday, which drove the bright metal to the highest level in three months at $1,866. Reports about a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine this week roiled markets and triggered a massive flight to safety into gold price.
Ethereum-killer Cardano might crash 20% as ADA revisits a support level twice
Cardano price failed to sustain its uptrend, resulting in a 37% correction over the past month. ADA could crash 20% to $0.80 if the $1 psychological level fails to hold up.
Russia could initiate military action before the end of the Winter Olympics: Could this affect stocks?
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that Russia could initiate military action even before the end of the Winter Olympics (February 20). He added that it can take a variety of forms.