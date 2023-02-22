- USD/CAD collides with solid resistance and retreats to its 1.3520s lows.
- Traders are bracing for additional forward guidance from the US Federal Reserve.
- If the BoC pauses, the USD/CAD will extend its gains.
The USD/CAD is barely unchanged ahead of the FOMC’s minutes release, though slightly tilted to the downside, with losses of 0.05%. Traders worried that the Fed would raise rates further than expected, dampening the market mood during the last couple of weeks. At the time of typing, the USD/CAD is trading at around 1.3530s.
USD/CAD turns negative, drops 0.06%, before FOMC’s minutes release
Wall Street’s bulls are taking a respite before the Fed releases its minutes. US economic data throughout the last two weeks justified the need for further tightening, meaning a higher USD/CAD exchange rate. Inflation data in the US slowed down, except for the monthly readings of the Producer Price Index (PPI), which came above estimates and the prior’s month data. In addition, a Fed regional manufacturing index reported on its survey that prices jumped the most in 10 months, exacerbating a reassessment of how high the Fed will go. Therefore, worried investors turned to safety and bought the US Dollar (USD).
Consequently, the US 10-year Treasury bond yield spiked 40 basis points (bps) and underpinned the greenback.
Aside from this, the Canadian side revealed that inflation cooled down, a sign for the Bank of Canada (BoC) to pause its hiking cycle. Meanwhile, New Home Prices in Canada dived 0.2% in January from December data from Statistics Canada showed on Wednesday, but the annual rate slowed to 2.7%.
Hence, the USD/CAD broke above 1.3500 after trading sideways for almost two months. Nevertheless, the major faced a four-month-old resistance trendline and was rejected after hitting multi-week highs at 1.3560 and dropping toward 1.3520s.
What to watch?
USD/CAD Key technical levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3528
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.3537
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.339
|Daily SMA50
|1.3466
|Daily SMA100
|1.3516
|Daily SMA200
|1.3253
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3549
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3441
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3538
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3274
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3685
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.33
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3508
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3483
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3469
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3401
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3361
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3577
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3617
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3685
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
