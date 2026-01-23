USD/CAD hovers around 1.3800 as US-EU tensions ease, US PMI eyed

USD/CAD halts its four-day losing streak, trading around 1.3790 during the European hours on Friday. The pair holds ground as the US Dollar (USD) recovers from losses registered in the previous session amid easing geopolitical and trade tensions between the United States (US) and Europe. Traders await the preliminary reading of the US S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), which will be released later on Friday.

US President Donald Trump first warned several European nations opposing his Greenland takeover plan of fresh tariffs, but later reversed his stance after reaching a framework agreement with NATO for a possible future deal. However, the US-NATO deal remains unclear, with markets speculating it may include mineral rights and missile deployments.

The annual core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation, rose by 2.8% in November, following the 2.7% increase recorded in October and matching the market expectation. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to maintain interest rates next week. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are now pricing in an 95% chance of a December rate cut.

The USD/CAD pair may further weaken as the Canadian Dollar (CAD) could receive support amid higher Oil prices, given Canada’s status as the largest crude exporter to the United States (US).

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price advances after registering over 2% losses in the previous session, trading around $59.60 per barrel at the time of writing. Crude Oil prices gain as Saudi Aramco’s CEO eased oversupply concerns, highlighting resilient demand in emerging economies with global consumption hitting record highs last year and set to increase further in 2026.