- USD/CAD held steady near the multi-week high amid sustained USD buying.
- The prospects for rapid Fed rate hikes continued underpinning the greenback.
- The deteriorating global economic outlook also acted as a tailwind for the buck.
The USD/CAD pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading with a mild positive bias, around the 1.2835 region.
The pair continued with its struggle to gain any meaningful traction for the second successive day on Thursday and oscillated in range just below the six-week high touched the previous day. The downside, however, remains cushioned amid the prevalent strong bullish sentiment surrounding the US dollar, bolstered by the prospects for aggressive policy tightening by the Fed.
The Fed is expected to hike interest rates by 50 bps when it meets on May 3-4, and again in June and July, and ultimately lift rates to around 3.0% by the end of the year. The bets were reaffirmed by comments from influential FOMC members last week, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Apart from this, the deteriorating global economic outlook pushed the USD to a five-year high.
Investors now seem worried that a brewing energy crisis in Europe could impact the economic growth in the region. Moreover, the latest COVID-19 outbreak and prolonged lockdowns in China have been fueling fears about stalling global growth. This, in turn, was seen as another factor that boosted the greenback's reserve currency status and acted as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair.
That said, the risk-on impulse - as depicted by strong rally in the equity markets - kept a lid on any further gains for the buck. Meanwhile, an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict continued lending some support to crude oil prices. This, in turn, underpinned the commodity-linked loonie and further contributed to capping the upside for the USD/CAD pair, at least for the time being.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the Advance Q1 GDP report and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment, which will influence the USD. This, along with oil price dynamics, should produce some short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2836
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.2823
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2608
|Daily SMA50
|1.2652
|Daily SMA100
|1.268
|Daily SMA200
|1.263
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2854
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2778
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2726
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2458
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2901
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.243
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2807
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2825
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2782
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2742
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2706
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2859
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2894
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2935
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces above 1.0500 ahead of German Inflation, US GDP
EUR/USD is trading back above 1.0500, recovering from the lowest level since January 2017, despite the unabated US dollar demand. The EU-Russia energy crisis could keep a check on the euro's recovery ahead of German inflation, US GDP.
USD/JPY hits 131.00 for the first time in 20 years
USD/JPY is trading near 131.00, the highest level seen in two decades. Dovish BOJ decision underscores the widening Fed-BOJ policy divergence. The BOJ doubled down on bond purchases while keeping the key settings unchanged. The US dollar buying remains unrelenting ahead of Q1 GDP.
Gold rebounds towards $1,900 as US dollar eases ahead of GDP
Gold Price is attempting a recovery from two-month lows of $1,872, heading back towards the $1,900 threshold. Investors resort to profit-taking in their US dollar long positions following the latest upsurge while progressing towards critical America’s Q1 preliminary GDP release.
Ethereum price trend shows bearish exhaustion signals with $6.25 billion burn in ETH
Ethereum price could plummet as analysts identify signs of bearish exhaustion in the altcoin’s price trend. This comes despite a drop in Ethereum’s circulating supply as the quantity of ETH burned hits a record 2.1 million.
US GDP Preview: Three reasons to expect dollar-boosting figures Premium
Has US growth peaked? That is what economists are expecting first-quarter Gross Domestic Product figures to show – a marked slowdown from 6.9% annualized expansion to a mere 1%.