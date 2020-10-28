  • A combination of supporting factors assisted USD/CAD to gain traction on Wednesday.
  • Coronavirus jitters weighed on investors’ sentiment and benefitted the safe-haven USD.
  • Sliding oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive of the intraday uptick.
  • The upside seems limited amid the US political uncertainty and head of the BoC decision.

The USD/CAD pair traded with a mild positive bias on Wednesday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through, with bulls still awaiting a sustained move beyond the 1.3200 mark.

The pair gained some traction on Wednesday and built on the previous day's late rebound of over 40 pips from the 1.3142 area. The uptick was supported by a combination of factors, though remained limited ahead of the latest monetary policy update by the Bank of Canada on Wednesday.

Investors remain concerns that renewed lockdown measures to curb the second wave of the coronavirus infections could prove detrimental for the already fragile global economic recovery. Adding to this, the lack of progress in the US stimulus talks further dampened the market mood.

This was evident from a weaker tone surrounding the equity markets, which forced investors to take refuge in traditional safe-haven assets. This, in turn, benefitted the US dollar and extended some support to the USD/CAD pair through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday.

Apart from this, a fresh leg down in crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and further contributed to the bid tone surrounding the USD/CAD pair. Oil prices fell over 2% amid fears that growing COVID-19 cases could lead to a supply glut and weaker fuel demand.

However, the uncertain US political situation held the USD bulls from placing any aggressive bets. Investors also seemed reluctant, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the BoC policy decision. This might eventually keep a lid on any strong gains for the USD/CAD pair.

Given that expectations for any kind of a major policy shift are low, the key focus will be on the BoC's updated economic projections. This, followed by the post-meeting press conference, will infuse some volatility and assist traders to grab some meaningful opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3193
Today Daily Change 0.0008
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 1.3185
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.32
Daily SMA50 1.3199
Daily SMA100 1.3338
Daily SMA200 1.3543
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3212
Previous Daily Low 1.3142
Previous Weekly High 1.3204
Previous Weekly Low 1.3081
Previous Monthly High 1.3421
Previous Monthly Low 1.2994
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3169
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3185
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3147
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.311
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3077
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3217
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.325
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3287

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

