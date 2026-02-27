TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/CAD holds steady as US PPI beats forecasts, Canadian GDP contracts

  • USD/CAD trades around 1.3680 on Friday, virtually unchanged on the day.
  • US Producer Price Index inflation slowed to 2.9% YoY in January, beating market expectations.
  • Canada’s Gross Domestic Product contracted by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, versus forecasts for no growth.
USD/CAD holds steady as US PPI beats forecasts, Canadian GDP contracts
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

USD/CAD trades around 1.3680 at the time of writing on Friday, virtually unchanged on the day, as investors digest a fresh batch of macroeconomic data from the United States (US) and Canada.

In the US, producer price inflation sended mixed signals. The Producer Price Index (PPI) eased to 2.9% YoY in January, down from 3% in December, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). However, the reading came in above market expectations of 2.6%, highlighting more persistent underlying price pressures than anticipated. On a monthly basis, the index rose by 0.5% after a revised 0.4% increase in December, while the index excluding food and energy climbed 3.6% YoY, also exceeding forecasts.

Despite the firmer-than-expected figures, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the performance of the US Dollar against a basket of six major currencies, remains capped below the 98.00 mark and shows no significant reaction. This relative stability limits moves in USD/CAD, as traders appear to be waiting for clearer signals regarding the monetary policy path of the Federal Reserve (Fed).

In Canada, the picture is more negative. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted at an annualized rate of 0.6% in the fourth quarter, following a revised 2.4% growth in the previous quarter, according to Statistics Canada. The consensus forecast had pointed to flat growth. On a quarterly basis, the economy declined by 0.2%, reversing the 0.6% expansion recorded in the third quarter. The statistical agency notes that annual growth was weighed down mainly by lower exports, particularly to the United States.

Economic Indicator

Producer Price Index (YoY)

The Producer Price Index released by the Bureau of Labor statistics, Department of Labor measures the average changes in prices in primary markets of the US by producers of commodities in all states of processing. Changes in the PPI are widely followed as an indicator of commodity inflation. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).

Read more.

Last release: Fri Feb 27, 2026 13:30

Frequency: Monthly

Actual: 2.9%

Consensus: 2.6%

Previous: 3%

Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics

Economic Indicator

Gross Domestic Product Annualized

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), released by Statistics Canada on a monthly and quarterly basis, is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced in Canada during a given period. The GDP is considered as the main measure of Canada’s economic activity. The data is expressed at an annualized rate, which means that the rate has been adjusted to reflect the amount GDP would have changed over a year’s time, had it continued to grow at that specific rate. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Canadian Dollar (CAD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Last release: Fri Feb 27, 2026 13:30

Frequency: Quarterly

Actual: -0.6%

Consensus: 0%

Previous: 2.6%

Source: Statistics Canada

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD looks vacillating around 1.1800

EUR/USD looks vacillating around 1.1800

EUR/USD alternates gains with losses around the 1.1800 neighbourhood amid marginal gains at the end of the week. The pair’s tepid move higher comes against the backdrop of a generalised lack of direction in the FX galaxy and the irresolute price action in the US Dollar.

GBP/USD slips back to daily lows near 1.3450

GBP/USD slips back to daily lows near 1.3450

GBP/USD trades on the back foot on Friday, adding to Thursday’s losses around the 1.3450 region. Cable’s move lower comes amid the lacklustre performance of the Greenback in a context of a wide spread absence of volatility.

Gold flirts with four-week highs past $5,200

Gold flirts with four-week highs past $5,200

Gold adds to the ongoing recovery, up for the third day in a row and surpassing the $5,200 mark per troy ounce on Friday. The relentless uptick in the precious metal remains bolstered by steady geopolitical tensions and persistent uncertainty surrounding the US trade policy.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate with short-term cautious bullish bias

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple consolidate with short-term cautious bullish bias

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are consolidating near key technical areas on Friday, showing mild signs of stabilization after recent volatility. BTC holds above $67,000 despite mild losses so far this week, while ETH hovers around $2,000 after a rejection near its upper consolidation boundary. 

Changing the game: International implications of recent tariff developments

Changing the game: International implications of recent tariff developments

The Supreme Court ruling on International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) tariffs provides limited relief for the rest of the world, with weighted average tariff rates modestly lower.

Starknet unveils strkBTC, shielded Bitcoin transactions on Ethereum Layer 2

Starknet unveils strkBTC, shielded Bitcoin transactions on Ethereum Layer 2

Starknet, the Ethereum Layer 2 network developed by StarkWare, today announced strkBTC, a wrapped Bitcoin asset that introduces optional shielding while preserving full DeFi composability.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers