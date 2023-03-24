USD/CAD holds steady above 1.3700, lacks bullish conviction amid an uptick in Oil prices

- USD/CAD oscillates in a narrow trading band and is influenced by a combination of forces.
- An uptick in Oil prices underpins the Loonie and caps the upside amid subdued USD demand.
- Traders look forward to important macro data from the US and Canada for a fresh impetus.
The USD/CAD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's goodish rebound from the 1.3630 area, or over a two-week low and oscillates in a narrow trading band through the early European session on Friday. The pair is currently placed just above the 1.3700 mark, though a combination of factors keeps a lid on any meaningful upside.
Crude Oil prices regain positive traction amid fears that rising tensions in the Middle East could disrupt supply, especially after a US air strike on Iran-backed groups. This, in turn, underpins the commodity-linked Loonie, which, along with subdued US Dollar (USD) price action, acts as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair. The Federal Reserve's hint of a pause to interest rate hikes fails to assist the Greenback to build on the overnight recovery move from its lowest level since February 03.
It is worth recalling that the US central bank raised interest rates by 25 bps on Wednesday, as was widely anticipated, though sounded cautious on the outlook in the wake of the recent turmoil in the banking sector. This comes on the back of the recent sudden collapse of two mid-size US banks - Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. The Fed also lowered its median forecast for real GDP growth projections for 2023 and 2024, which keeps the US Treasury bond yields and the USD depressed.
Apart from this, a generally positive tone around the equity markets is seen as another factor weighing on the safe-haven buck. That said, growing market concerns that slowing economic growth will dent fuel demand should cap the upside for Oil prices. This, along with expectations that the Bank of Canada (BoC) refrain from raising interest rates any further, bolstered by the softer-than-expected Canadian consumer inflation released on Tuesday, should lend support to the USD/CAD pair.
From a technical perspective, the two-way price moves within a familiar range witnessed since the beginning of the current week point to indecision among traders over the near-term trajectory. Furthermore, the aforementioned mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before placing aggressive directional bets around the USD/CAD pair. Investors also seem reluctant ahead of important macro data from the US and Canada, due later during the early North American session.
Friday's US economic docket features the release of Durable Goods Orders and the flash PMI prints, which, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will influence the USD demand. Traders will further take cues from Canadian monthly Retail Sales figures. Apart from this, Oil price dynamics should provide a fresh impetus to the USD/CAD pair and produce short-term opportunities on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3717
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3715
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3695
|Daily SMA50
|1.3522
|Daily SMA100
|1.3511
|Daily SMA200
|1.3356
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3734
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3631
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3828
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3652
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3666
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3262
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.367
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3695
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3652
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.359
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3549
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3756
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3797
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.386
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0750, looks to post modest weekly gains
Following the sharp decline witnessed in the European session, EUR/USD has managed to recover modestly and seems to have stabilized above 1.0750 amid an improvement seen in market mood. The pair remains on track to end the week modestly higher.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2200 heading into the weekend
GBP/USD retraced a small part of its daily decline in the American session after having tested 1.2200 earlier in the day. The US Dollar has lost some strength with Wall Street's main indexes rebounding from opening lows, allowing the pair to limit its losses.
Gold retreats after facing resistance at $2,000
Gold price climbed above $2,000 in the early American session but reversed its direction. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovering from daily lows after Wall Street's opening bell, XAU/USD struggles to keep its footing and trades at around $1,990.
Breaking: Binance suspends spot trading, citing issues
Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges by trading volume, announced that it halted spot trading. The announcement from the exchange caused BTC and ETH to drop by nearly 3% and 4%.
Deutsche Bank Stock Forecast: DB shares drop 6% at open following bond sell-off
Deutsche Bank (DB) is the newest bank that has the market worried. Shares opened down more than 6% on Friday and at the time of writing are trading off -6.8% at $8.99.