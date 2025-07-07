USD/CAD holds positive ground above 1.3650 amid firmer US Dollar

- USD/CAD strengthens to around 1.3670 in Tuesday’s early Asian session.
- Trump has officially extended his tariff deadline to August 1.
- A firmer US Dollar and lower Crude Oil prices act as a tailwind for the pair.
The USD/CAD pair edges higher to near 1.3670 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The US Dollar (USD) strengthens against the Canadian Dollar (CAD) after US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs set to go into effect on August 1 for some trading partners.
Bloomberg reported late Monday that Trump unveiled the first in a wave of promised letters threatening to impose higher tariff rates on key trading partners, including levies of 25% on goods from Japan and South Korea, and signed an executive order postponing the new duties until August 1.
However, the Prime Minister's Office said on Monday that Canada was not targeted by the global tariffs and has committed to reaching a bilateral agreement with the United States by July 21. While not impacted by the global levies, Canada is nonetheless subject to fentanyl-related US duties. Canada is likewise affected by Trump's tariffs on steel, aluminum, and cars. This, in turn, could weigh on the Canadian Dollar in the near term and create a tailwind for the pair.
Meanwhile, a decline in Crude Oil prices after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) agreed to a bigger-than-expected production increase in August might contribute to the commodity-linked Loonie’s downside. It’s worth noting that Canada is the largest oil exporter to the US, and lower crude oil prices tend to have a negative impact on the CAD value.
Traders brace for the release of the FOMC Minutes on Wednesday, as it might offer insight into how Fed officials view the US economy. Any dovish remarks from the Fed policymakers might cap the upside for the USD against the Loonie.
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: The 200-day SMA should hold the downside
AUD/USD started the week on the backfoot, adding to the rejection from last week’s multi-month highs and revisiting the 0.6480 zone on Monday. The daily pullback came on the back of the strong resurgence of the US Dollar amid solid demand for the safe-haven space. On the domestic front, the RBA is widely anticipated to lower its OCR by 25 basis points on Tuesday.
EUR/USD: Buy the dips?
EUR/USD broke below the 1.1700 support to hit fresh multi-day lows on Monday, all in response to increasing trade concerns and the marked bounce in the Greenback. Moving forward, investors are expected to remain watchful regarding events on the trade front following Trump’s announcements of 25% tariffs on Japan and South Korea.
Gold turns positive around $3,340
Gold prices continue to rebound from earlier lows and now flirt with the $3,340 region per troy ounce on Monday. The bounce in the precious metal comes on the back of some loss of momentum in the US Dollar and remains bolstered by rising effervescence on the trade front.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP holds bullish, bolstered by steady capital inflows
Ripple (XRP) recovers for two days in a row, reflecting positive market sentiment and steady institutional demand. A minor increase on Monday sees the price of XRP hover near $2.28 at the time of writing.
Eurozone Retail Sales drop in May, confirming second quarter weakness
The -0.7% month-on-month decline in retail sales coincided with a -0.3% decline in overall services activity in April. While surveys had previously indicated potential weakness in eurozone services for the second quarter, this concrete data confirms our expectations that GDP growth between April and June may have been negative.