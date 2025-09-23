USD/CAD holds gains near 1.3850 amid lower Oil prices

- USD/CAD appreciates as the commodity-linked CAD struggles on declining Oil prices.
- WTI prices edge lower as rising oversupply concerns ease ongoing risks linked to Russian Oil.
- Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack cautioned that inflationary pressures are likely to remain in place for now.
USD/CAD extends its gains for the second successive session, trading around 1.3830 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The pair draws support as the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) weakens on declining Oil prices, given that Canada is the largest Oil exporter to the United States (US).
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price extends its losses for the fifth consecutive session, trading around $61.90 per barrel at the time of writing. Crude Oil prices decline amid rising oversupply concerns, alleviating ongoing risks tied to Russian Oil.
Reuters reports suggest that Iraq may potentially add around 230,000 bpd to global supply by resuming crude exports through Kurdistan after a period of over two years. Additionally, Iraq has boosted oil exports under the OPEC+ framework, with September shipments projected between 3.4 and 3.45 million bpd.
The USD/CAD pair remains stronger as the US Dollar (USD) pares its recent losses from the previous session, following cautious statements from US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials on Monday. Traders will likely observe the preliminary reading of the US S&P Global PMI reports for September later in the day. US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell will also be eyed.
Traders will shift their focus toward the August Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, which is expected to signal subdued price pressures.
Fed Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack warned on Monday that inflation pressures will likely persist for the time being, noting challenges on both sides of the Fed's mandate to both control inflation and support the labor market. We should exercise great caution in easing policy restrictions, as we are falling short on inflation by a more significant margin, Hammack added.
Meanwhile, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin noted that tariff policies tend to result in higher prices for consumers, noting that the primary point of concern for businesses remains cloudy trade policy, not high interest rates.
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD jumps above 0.6600 after hotter-than-expected Australian CPI data
AUD/USD is extending its bounce above 0.6600 in the Asian session on Wednesday. The monthly Australian CPI inflation ticked up to 3% in August, against the expected 2.9% increase. The hot inflation data helps push back against bets for additional RBA easing, lifting the Australian Dollar.
USD/JPY tracks the USD uptick, holds firm above 147.50
USD/JPY stages a modest comeback in sync with the US Dollar in the Asian session on Wednesday. The US Dollar recovers from the mixed US PMIs and Powell's speech-led dip amid a softer risk tone, aiding the pair's uptick from near 147.50 area. The focus shifts to more Fedspeak.
Gold appears ‘buy-on-dips’ despite hawkish rebound in Fed Sentiment Index
Gold is replicating the retracement moves seen in Tuesday’s Asian trades as buyers again catch a breath early Wednesday, bracing for more speeches from US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials.
What's next for Bitcoin after spike in long liquidations?
Bitcoin (BTC) fell to a two-week low of $111,500 on Tuesday after significant long liquidations triggered panic selling among short-term holders.
Weekly focus: Central banks on a relatively steady course
The September round of central bank meetings is nearing its end with perhaps a surprising sense of stability in financial markets. Despite the blurry outlook, mixed data signals and political pressure in the US, the rate decisions did not cause major volatility in broader financial conditions.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.