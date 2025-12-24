USD/CAD hits five-month lows below 1.3700 due to growing Fed rate cut bets

USD/CAD extends its losses for the third successive session, reaching a five-month low of 1.3675 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair depreciates as the US Dollar (USD) faces challenges amid growing expectations for two rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in 2026.

The dovish sentiment was reinforced by President Donald Trump’s calls for lower borrowing costs. Volumes are expected to be thin due to shortened trading hours over the holiday.

White House Adviser Kevin Hassett stated on Tuesday that the Fed is not cutting interest rates quickly enough, despite the US economy growing at a much faster-than-expected pace in the third quarter, according to a CNBC report.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported on Tuesday that preliminary US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized expanded 4.3% in the July–September period. The reading exceeded market expectations of a 3.3% increase and the previous quarter’s 3.8% growth.

US core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose by 2.9% quarter-over-quarter, matching analysts' estimates. In this period, the Gross Domestic Product Price Index was up 3.7%, compared to the market forecast of 2.7%.

The US Dollar may stay under pressure, as analysts warn that strong headline GDP figures may overstate underlying economic health, with growth driven largely by healthcare spending and inventory drawdowns, alongside signs of labor market softening and weaker US consumer confidence in December.

Statistics Canada’s flash GDP estimate showed the economy expanded 0.1% in November, rebounding modestly from October’s 0.3% contraction, easing near-term growth concerns and reducing pressure for immediate policy easing.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) finds support as the Bank of Canada (BoC) held the overnight rate at 2.25% and signaled a data-dependent pause rather than further cuts, keeping short-term policy settings relatively tight.