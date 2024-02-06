USD/CAD gains ground below 1.3550, Canadian PMI data eyed

The USD/CAD pair gains ground below the mid-1.3500s during the early Asian trading hours on Tuesday. A strengthening US Dollar (USD) and higher US Treasury bond yields provide some support for the pair. USD/CAD currently trades near 1.3540, adding 0.03% on the day. The January Canadian Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) is due later on Monday, which is expected to ease from 56.3 in December to 55.0 in January. The Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell said on Sunday night that the US central bank remains on track to cut interest rates three times this year, a move that’s expected to begin as early as May. The chance of a March rate cut has dropped to 15%, compared to 38% just a day ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool. The higher-for-longer rate narrative in the US might boost the Greenback and act as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair. Investors anticipate the Bank of Canada (BoC) to begin cutting its benchmark interest rate from a 22-year high of 5% in April, according to a survey released by the central bank on Monday. By the end of 2024, the markets expect the median forecast for the policy rate to come down to 4%, which is consistent with their forecast in the previous survey released in November. Meanwhile, the decline in oil prices might exert some selling pressure on the commodity-linked Loonie as Canada is the largest oil exporter to the United States. Market players will keep an eye on the Canadian Building Permits for December and Ivey PMI data, due later on Tuesday. On Friday, attention will shift to the Canadian labor market data, including the Unemployment Rate .

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.