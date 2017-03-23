USD/CAD gaining upside traction

USD/CAD gaining upside tractionBy FXStreet Algorythms
USD/CAD declines over recent weeks appear to have been temporarily stalled in the face of a bullish development.
The MACD line is tracing higher lows, when compared to recent sessions. Meanwhile, the meandering of the price structure is carving lower lows, which should give strong indication that we have seen the bottom on this pair for the time being.
The MACD line is tracing higher lows, when compared to recent sessions. Meanwhile, the meandering of the price structure is carving lower lows, which should give strong indication that we have seen the bottom on this pair for the time being.