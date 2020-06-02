USD/CAD: Forecast downgraded to 1.38 in 1-month and to 1.42 in 3-months – Rabobank

The Bank of Canada (BoC) rate decision on 3 June will mark the first day on the job and the first rate decision for the new Governor Tiff Macklem as he takes over from Governor Poloz. Economists at Rabobank believe that the policy rate will be left at 0.25% while have revised down the USD/CAD 3-month forecast to 1.42. Goldman Sachs expect the USD/CAD pair trading at 1.40 in 3 months.
Key quotes of Rabobank
“We expect the Bank of Canada to leave the policy rate unchanged at 0.25% on Wednesday, June 3rd. This is fully expected by both analysts (Bloomberg survey) and traders (CAD OIS). We expect the policy rate to remain at 0.25% at least through 2020 and 2021.”
“The break below 1.3830 in USD/CAD has broken the recent range but we are reticent to call the pair trading much lower from here despite the equity rally looking to have legs in the short-term.”
“We now expect USD/CAD to trade at 1.38 on a 1-month horizon 1.42 on a 3-month horizon down from 1.44 and 1.46 respectively.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
